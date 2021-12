US futures contracts on the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000, along with global shares, were mixed on Thursday, following another record-setting session on Wall Street amid thin trading volume. The market narrative says investors are adding risk on optimism that the world will be able to avoid additional lockdowns in the new year, since Omicron appears to be a milder-than-expected COVID mutation.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO