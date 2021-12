ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were transported after a house fire, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Crews around 8 p.m. responded to the 3300 block of Canoga Drive to find flames showing and about 20% of the residence involved.

Two people were transported to the hospital, one with burns and one suffering from smoke inhalation.

No further information was available.