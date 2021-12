Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Multiple Pittsburgh fire units battled a house fire in Hazelwood Monday night.

The 3-alarm blaze started just before 10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Lytle Street.

When firefighters arrived at the 2-alarm fire, they observed smoke a flames coming from the top of two homes. The fire was raised to a third alarm for additional resources.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.