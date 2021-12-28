Camila Cabello taking social media break

Despite his recent breakup with Camila Cabello, the artist’s new single emphasizes the love the couple still shares for one another. The “Summer of Love” is over, and the dark, dreary winter is upon us. Mourning the end of his two-year relationship with his “Señorita,” Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes released a new single titled “It’ll Be Okay.” Mendes is known for his dramatic love songs like “Mercy” and “Treat You Better,” but this song hurts so much more. The gut-wrenchingly emotional lyrics are paired with soft piano tunes, and this dangerous concoction was enough to make “Shamila” fans start sobbing. The song was released on Dec. 1, two weeks after the couple’s breakup was announced.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO