Camila Cabello taking social media break

By Celebretainment
 3 days ago
Camila Cabello is taking a social media break. The 24-year-old singer - who recently split from fellow popstar Shawn Mendes - took to her Instagram Stories to tell her followers that she will not be online again until 2022. She wrote: "going on a lil social media detox...

Related
enstarz.com

Shawn Mendes Already Replaced Camilla Cabello? Theories Reveal Singer is Currently Dating With Mystery Woman [Video]

Numerous fans have encountered a TikTok theory wherein they believe that Shawn Mendes is already dating someone after breaking up with Camila Cabello. Pop Faction posted a photo on their official Instagram account, reporting that the 23-year-old had been dating a mystery woman "for two weeks." The exact page posted a clip on TikTok supporting their claim, leaving the girl's account on its caption.
YOGA
WKRC

See inside: Singer Camila Cabello sells LA home for $4.3 million

Her heart might be in Havana, but the exotic pop singer Camila Cabello has been living a big, bold, beautiful life with her best friend and now ex-partner, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, in Hollywood Hills in a home that has everything, including a recording studio. She recently put her home on the market priced at $3.95 million. A soon time later she reportedly sold for $4.3 million – a cool $350,000 over the original listing price.
CELEBRITIES
studybreaks.com

Shawn Mendes Promises His Fans That ‘It’ll Be Okay’

Despite his recent breakup with Camila Cabello, the artist’s new single emphasizes the love the couple still shares for one another. The “Summer of Love” is over, and the dark, dreary winter is upon us. Mourning the end of his two-year relationship with his “Señorita,” Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes released a new single titled “It’ll Be Okay.” Mendes is known for his dramatic love songs like “Mercy” and “Treat You Better,” but this song hurts so much more. The gut-wrenchingly emotional lyrics are paired with soft piano tunes, and this dangerous concoction was enough to make “Shamila” fans start sobbing. The song was released on Dec. 1, two weeks after the couple’s breakup was announced.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Shawn Mendes
Elite Daily

Camila Announced She's Going Offline For The Rest Of 2021

Camila Cabello might be home for the holidays, but don’t expect her to post about it. The singer took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Dec. 26 to let fans know she’s taking a break from social media until next year, and the reason makes a lot of sense. Here’s what you need to know about why Camilla Cabello’s social media detox will last until 2022.
CELEBRITIES
b975.com

Ed Sheeran teases upcoming collab with Camila Cabello

Ed Sheeran is heading into 2022 with big plans, which include a major collaboration with Camila Cabello. Speaking to BBC Radio 1, the singer revealed that he’s teaming up again with his “South of the Border” collaborator for an upcoming new single that is due out next year. According to Yahoo!Life, the exchange happened when the radio hosts prodded Ed about his upcoming single, “The Joker and the Queen.”
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Camila Cabello Performs At The White House

Dressed for Christmas in a solid red jumpsuit, long red gloves, and lipstick to match, Camila Cabello performed at the White House Christmas celebration. She brought along a full mariachi band and sang, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”. She said, she wanted to pay tribute to her Mexican...
CELEBRITIES
KQED

Camila Cabello Sings "I'll Be Home for Christmas"

This PBS presentation of In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season is made possible by Otsuka, and Judy and Peter Blum Kovler Foundation. Major funding is also provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Stories#Mansion Global
106.9 KROC

Camila Cabello Lists Charming $4 Million Mediterranean-Style Home in Los Angeles

Camila Cabello has listed her charming Mediterranean home in Los Angeles. The villa has a recording studio, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. After almost three years in this Mediterranean villa, Cabello has decided to sell it for nearly $4 million, according to Dirt. The 3,500 square foot home is located in the Hollywood Hills and sits on a 6,320 square foot lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
101 WIXX

Camila Cabello unloads Hollywood Hills home for $4.3 million

Camila Cabello is $4.3 million richer after selling her gorgeous ﻿﻿Mediterranean-style villa in Hollywood Hills, California. According to Dirt, the price was escalated by over a quarter-million dollars after a bidding war broke out. Camila purchased the massive home in April 2019 from Bollywood actor Uday Chopra for...
CELEBRITIES
Dirt

Camila Cabello’s Romantic Hollywood Hills Villa Sells in Bidding War

Click here to read the full article. High above the Sunset Strip, Camila Cabello has just scored big. Barely two years after she doled out millions for her Hollywood Hills lair, she’s relinquishing control of the premises. Per property records, the pop sensation (“Havana,” “Señorita”), 24, has sold the Mediterranean-style showpiece to a buyer from Mainland China for $4.3 million, a full $350,000 over her $3.95 million asking price. That’s also nearly $1 million more than Cabello paid Bollywood actor/producer Uday Chopra for the place in 2019. Tucked away securely behind privacy walls and gates, on a compact 0.15-acre parcel in the Hollywood foothills, the...
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Are Reportedly Taking a Break

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are reportedly taking a break from their relationship, a source with People reports. The alleged news comes after the pair had dated for two years. According to the source with People, the two have allegedly chosen to spend some time apart. “They're figuring things out right now,” the source said. Representatives for Dua and Anwar did not respond to a request for comment from People.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Worse Than We Thought! Ryan Seacrest Just Dropped This MAJOR Bombshell About His Health Crisis

Ryan Seacrest has just reflected on last year’s terrifying health scare in a very candid new interview with the Wall Street Journal – and we weren’t expecting him to be so open! If you cast your minds back to May last year, you may remember that the 46-year-old TV presenter started slurring his speech during the American Idol finale, which caused concerned fans to wonder whether he was having a stroke. Luckily, following the show, it was confirmed that that wasn’t the case, but it had been deemed that he was overworking, and he was forced to take a much-needed break.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

