ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Julian Council joins CSL to discuss Panthers QB issues and if Matt Rhule deserves a 3rd season as head coach

By Will Kunkel
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocCxm_0dXBp58F00

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers issues at quarterback were evident once again Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Neither Cam Newton nor Sam Darnold was able to lead a touchdown scoring drive. Cam Newton threw another interception, his fifth in as many starts and ninth turnover since returning to the Carolinas.

Darnold made his first appearance since injuring his shoulder during Week 9 against the New England Patriots.

Who should start Sunday vs New Orleans? Who should be on the roster next season? I debated this topic with Julian Council. Should Matt Rhule be back for a third season as the Panthers head coach? Were the fans out of line to boo Sam Darnold?

More from CSL

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 1

Related
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Panthers coach Matt Rhule details conversation with owner David Tepper as his seat heats up

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule’s seat is getting hotter by the week. A blowout 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he switched between quarterbacks Cam Newton and Sam Darnold in an attempt to salvage a dreadful offense was the latest misfire by the second-year coach. The Panthers stands at 5-10 through 15 games and are 10-21 in 31 games under Rhule. During Sunday’s loss, there were “Fire Rhule” chants ringing around Bank of America Stadium.
NFL
On3.com

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers make roster move on Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. But it’s a whole different reason why he now finds himself on the reserves list. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers have placed Evans on the COVID-19/ reserve list on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csl#Panthers#Charlotte Hornets#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The New England Patriots#Hall Of Fame#Kunkel Julian Council#Fox 46 News
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Ellis Williams: Why it Makes Sense to Move on From Matt Rhule

From a 3-0 start, to the hot seat, it has been a very trying season for Panthers HC Matt Rhule, who is still trying to prove he belongs in the NFL. The Panthers have lost 10 of their last 12 games and were officially eliminated from playoff contention with yesterday's 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs. The recent losing streak has brought into question the job status of Matt Rhule, who signed a seven-year, $63 million dollar contract just two seasons ago, and yet is only 10-22 in the NFL. Panthers beat reporter for The Charlotte Observer joined Wilson...
NFL
On3.com

Matt Rhule announces Panthers starting quarterback vs. Saints

Matt Rhule has named the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. After alternating between Cam Newton and Sam Darnold last weekend, it’ll be the latter getting the start in Week 17. “Matt Rhule says Sam Darnold will start Sunday,” tweeted Panthers beat...
NFL
Yardbarker

Matt Rhule Compares The Panthers To Jay-Z

Carolina Panthers fans are not happy with head coach Matt Rhule. The team fell to 5-10 on Sunday in an ugly 32-6 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That marks five straight losses and fans were treated to the sight of Sam Darnold making his return to replace Cam Newton.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Matt Rhule Names Starting QB vs Saints

With just two games remaining in the 2021 season and the postseason officially out of sight for the Carolina Panthers, head coach Matt Rhule now turns his focus to evaluating his options for 2022. Wednesday afternoon, Rhule named Sam Darnold the starting quarterback for this week's game against the New...
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy