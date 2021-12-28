Julian Council joins CSL to discuss Panthers QB issues and if Matt Rhule deserves a 3rd season as head coach
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers issues at quarterback were evident once again Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Neither Cam Newton nor Sam Darnold was able to lead a touchdown scoring drive. Cam Newton threw another interception, his fifth in as many starts and ninth turnover since returning to the Carolinas.
Darnold made his first appearance since injuring his shoulder during Week 9 against the New England Patriots.
Who should start Sunday vs New Orleans? Who should be on the roster next season? I debated this topic with Julian Council. Should Matt Rhule be back for a third season as the Panthers head coach? Were the fans out of line to boo Sam Darnold?
