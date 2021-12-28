ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-year-old hospitalized after being pulled from pool in Cape Coral

 2 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 2-year-old child was taken to the hospital after he was pulled from a pool in the 3300 block of SW 14th Place in Cape Coral on Monday morning.

Cape Coral police confirmed the boy was pulled from the pool. Neighbors said it was a block away from his home on SW 15th Street after he went missing from the residence.

Officers said the child’s condition is not yet known, The incident is under investigation.

Public records show, the owner of the home where the 2-year-old fell into the pool, Carlos Lisi, also owns the pool fence company called All Babies Are Safe, Inc.

NBC2 went to the pool fence business to speak with Liri, but he was not there.

The fence was supposed to be added. However, the pool area is still under construction. The water is currently blocked off by a plastic orange fence.

NBC2 reached out to the city to confirm that the set-up at the pool right now is permitted.

Count on NBC2 to update this story as more information becomes available.

