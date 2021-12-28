ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

New Mexico will raise minimum wage to $11.50 for 2022

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s hourly minimum wage is set to increase by a dollar to $11.50 at the start of 2022.

The Workforce Solutions Department on Monday issued a reminder to employers and workers of the increase.

Reforms signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and adopted in 2019 gradually raise the statewide minimum wage to $12 by 2023.

President Joe Biden has proposed to raise the federal minimum wage requirement for most workers to $15 an hour from $7.25.

Higher local minimum wages are in effect in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Santa Fe and Bernalillo County and Santa Fe County.

State labor officials say that employers are required to post a summary of the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act in a place where all workers can easily see it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
The Associated Press

Indiana lawmakers face debates on vaccine limits, tax cuts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers expect to start their new session by quickly diving into a contentious debate over a Republican-backed proposal aimed at limiting workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements, even as the virus threatens to overwhelm the state’s hospitals. The Republican-dominated General Assembly is expected to begin the...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

700K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy