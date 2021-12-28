Local traffic could turn tragic as season nears peak

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – As Southwest Florida’s tourism season nears its peak, more and more people are flocking to local beaches. On Fort Myers Beach, that means traffic is at its worst.

The sights of traffic and sounds of honking horns are nothing out of the ordinary on Estero Boulevard for the holidays.

The backups are bad, but some don’t want to wait. That’s how one crash happened on Friday, leaving one dead and three hurt.

“We were having Christmas dinner on the other side of the bridge and we seen the ambulance pop over and we knew something bad happened,” Jeff Miller said.

Two people on a scooter, both from Michigan, hit a car head-on when troopers said the man driving tried to go around stopped traffic. The man was killed and his passenger was seriously hurt. Two people in the car were also injured.

“Especially on Christmas? It’s supposed to be a good day,” said Ashley Foley of Bonita Springs.

With the season nearing its peak, traffic is getting worse.

“It’s so dangerous, it’s just wrong,” said Foley. “We saw someone on a scooter, and we saw them go up on one wheel and just weaving in and out of cars on one wheel.”

Locals said they’ve even seen scooters on sidewalks. It’s not that there’s a vendetta against scooters, some say they ride their own.

“Go ahead and do it but be careful, pay attention, respect what’s going on on the streets because there’s a lot of crazies out here,” said Miller.