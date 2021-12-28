ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Waddle shines, Dolphins beat Saints 20-3 to win 7th straight

WKRG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Dolphins defense that intercepted Saints rookie Ian Book twice and sacked him eight times was probably enough to push Miami’s winning streak to seven games. Miami also got a big lift from rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle to outclass New Orleans on both...

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 20-3 win over New Orleans Saints

The Miami Dolphins’ transformation from an NFL doormat to legitimate playoff contender is complete. Miami, which began this season 1-7, is in possession of a winning record courtesy of Monday night’s 20-3 win over the New Orleans Saints, putting Brian Flores’ team in position to qualify for the postseason if Miami (8-7) can win its final two games of the regular season.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Jaylen Waddle and the Dolphins' Defense Ends The Saints' Season

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. The Saints were down both QB Taysom Hill and QB Trevor Siemian, who were victims of the reserve/COVID-19 list. In their absence, the team started QB Ian Book under center against the Miami Dolphins. Book had some positives on his collegiate prospect profile, most notably that his 84 QBR ranked in the 85th percentile among all QB prospects and his athleticism (4.7, 40-yard dash, 80th percentile). The Saints, however, had no intention to play football. An uninspired game plan was called by head coach Sean Payton, resulting in a lackluster 20-3 loss by the Saints. The Saints’ defense has punched well above their weight class this year and it’s a shame to see the lack of creativity on offense. Hopefully, the Saints can make some noise next season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Jaylen Waddle
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Wishes He Was Brave Enough To Ask Bill Belichick For His New Year’s Resolution Following A Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after the Patriots suffered a crushing divisional defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Bill Belichick was hit with a question way out of left field. A reporter bravely took the microphone and asked the Patriots head coach if he’d like to share his New Year’s resolution with the world. Belichick, obviously, did not answer. He’s never in a good mood following a loss, but to the surprise of many, he kindly declined the request. He said he may even revisit this week. The question garnered quite a bit of attention throughout the NFL on Sunday, and on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Saints#American Football#Ap#The Los Angeles Chargers#Afc
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Ex-Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith's mansion sells in record time

The expansive $2.2 million mansion of ex-Dallas Cowboys great and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith sold in record time this week according to TMZ Sports, who reports the 10,806-square-foot home — which included a private dinner date with Smith — lasted only 22 hours on the market. Smith's pad features five bedrooms, nine total bathrooms, two living rooms and a spacious game room, not to mention a multi-car garage.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy