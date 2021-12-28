ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

5 killed, 3 injured in Denver-area shooting spree, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Five people, including the suspected gunman, were killed and three others were injured during a shooting spree that stretched across Denver and into the nearby Colorado city of Lakewood, authorities said Monday.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said the shootings began at about 5 p.m. MST and were connected, KMGH-TV reported.

“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Pazen told reporters.

The suspect involved in the shooting was fatally shot near the Belmar shopping center in Lakewood, John Romero a spokesperson with the Lakewood Police Department, told reporters. Police in Denver and Lakewood said they believe that the same suspect was involved in all of the shootings, and that there is no further danger to the public, KUSA-TV reported.

Pazen said there were a total of four shooting scenes in Denver:

  • East First Avenue and North Broadway. Three people were shot. Two women were killed and a man was injured.
  • 12th Avenue and North Williams Street. One man was shot and killed.
  • 6th and Cherokee. There were no injuries reported in this shooting.
  • 8th and Zuni. Denver Police attempted to pull over the suspect following a chase. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and an officer. A Denver Police Department vehicle was disabled but there were no other injuries.

Lakewood police said two people are dead, including the suspected gunman, KDVR-TV reported. Another person was injured.

A police officer in Lakewood was injured during the shootings, according to KMGH.

“This is the holiday season. To have this type of spree take place is not normal for our community,” Pazen told reporters. “We cannot lose sight of the victims in this, the people that are still fighting for their lives, including a Lakewood agent.”

