Waddle shines, Dolphins beat Saints 20-3 to win 7th straight

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Dolphins defense that intercepted Saints rookie Ian Book twice and sacked him eight times was probably enough to push Miami’s winning streak to seven games. Miami also got a big lift from rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle to outclass New Orleans on both...

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 20-3 win over New Orleans Saints

The Miami Dolphins’ transformation from an NFL doormat to legitimate playoff contender is complete. Miami, which began this season 1-7, is in possession of a winning record courtesy of Monday night’s 20-3 win over the New Orleans Saints, putting Brian Flores’ team in position to qualify for the postseason if Miami (8-7) can win its final two games of the regular season.
Jaylen Waddle and the Dolphins' Defense Ends The Saints' Season

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. The Saints were down both QB Taysom Hill and QB Trevor Siemian, who were victims of the reserve/COVID-19 list. In their absence, the team started QB Ian Book under center against the Miami Dolphins. Book had some positives on his collegiate prospect profile, most notably that his 84 QBR ranked in the 85th percentile among all QB prospects and his athleticism (4.7, 40-yard dash, 80th percentile). The Saints, however, had no intention to play football. An uninspired game plan was called by head coach Sean Payton, resulting in a lackluster 20-3 loss by the Saints. The Saints’ defense has punched well above their weight class this year and it’s a shame to see the lack of creativity on offense. Hopefully, the Saints can make some noise next season.
