It all began when Joi Prud’homme and Enrene Van Tonder started the Woodbridge Gardens for Wildlife Facebook Group and were granted permission from the Board of Selectmen to establish an educational garden in the Community Gardens. While searching for curriculum they were looking for local 4-H programs and found that most were 30 minutes or more away. They quickly decided it made sense to become 4-H Volunteers to bring 4-H programming back to Woodbridge. Over the years, Woodbridge has had 4-H Programs for poultry, gardening and various other focus areas but those programs faded away due to lack of available volunteers.

WOODBRIDGE, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO