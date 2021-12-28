ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Saints' loss to Dolphins impacts 49ers, NFC playoff picture

Cover picture for the articleIan Book's first NFL start went about as expected for the New Orleans Saints, and the 49ers' playoff odds got a boost as a result. The Saints' 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" knocked them from No. 8 in...

On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

How 49ers can clinch NFC playoff spot in wild Week 17

As they watched from their homes, the 49ers had to be happy seeing the Miami Dolphins beat the Saints in New Orleans on Monday night. The loss knocked the Saints down from the No. 8 seed in the NFC to the No. 10 seed, giving the No. 6-seed 49ers a larger increase in the standing and better playoff odds overall.
ClutchPoints

Hall of Famer Larry Csonka gets brutally honest on Dolphins’ play vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.
FanSided

4 early trade targets for the NOLA Saints in the 2022 offseason

The NOLA Saints lost Drew Brees to retirement last offseason and the loss of their future Hall of Fame quarterback has hurt the offense tremendously. The black and gold have rolled with four different quarterbacks in the 2022 season and it’s going to be something they need to address in the offseason.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 2021 Miami Dolphins have accomplished a feat that's never been done before

When the Miami Dolphins defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-3 on Monday at Caesars Superdome, they etched their name into the NFL history books. This win marked the seventh in a row for the Dolphins, as they continue their stretch of dominance. They’ve done so after losing seven straight prior to this winning streak, making them the first team in league history to lose seven in a row and win seven in a row in the same season, according to ESPN.
The Spun

Saints Announce Significant Wednesday Roster News

Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill. ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter. The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill...
NBC Sports

If Saints and Eagles win out, 49ers are left out

A few days ago, the 49ers seemed to be a lock for the postseason. Suddenly, it seems a little tenuous. Here’s how tenuous it is. Even if the 49ers win their final two games (Texans, at Rams), they’ll miss the playoffs if the Saints finish 3-0 (Dolphins, Panthers, at Falcons) and Eagles (at Washington, Cowboys) win out.
FanSided

Alvin Kamara, Christian Wilkins get into skirmish over stolen towel (Video)

Saints running back Alvin Kamara didn’t take too kindly to Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins stealing his towel after a third-down stop. The New Orleans Saints came into Monday Night Football against the surging Miami Dolphins with something to prove. With a roster depleted by COVID, Sean Payton’s team still wasn’t about to go down without a fight. But running back Alvin Kamara might’ve had just a bit too much fight.
24/7 Wall St.

After Week 16, What Is Your Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl?

With only two games left in the regular season, the NFL’s top teams are still jockeying for position. Six teams have clinched playoff berths while eight teams are mathematically eliminated, leaving 18 teams to duke it out for the eight remaining playoff spots. Winning one extra game can mean the difference between hosting postseason games […]
