Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Engineers another win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Tagovailoa completed 19 of 26 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday night's 20-3 win over the Saints. Tagovailoa again relied heavily on wideout Jaylen Waddle's ability...

www.cbssports.com

firstsportz.com

“He can be a Franchise QB”: Shannon Sharpe on Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are on their hottest streak in the NFL. They have won all of their previous seven matchups. Despite starting the season with only a single win, the Dolphins have managed to get back in the game thanks to their young QB Tua Tagovailoa, who has been nothing short of sensational.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘a lot of support’ from Dolphins; national analysts weigh in on his future

Midseason, it didn’t look like the Miami Dolphins’ relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was going in the right direction. The Dolphins were heavily reported as the top suitor in trade talks with the Houston Texans for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct including two that allege sexual assault. But the Nov. 2 trade deadline came and went ...
Jaylen Waddle
Click10.com

Tua Tagovailoa focuses on Titans defense, not matchup with Ryan Tannehill

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Dolphins control their playoff destiny. If the Dolphins win their last two games, at Tennessee and home against the Patriots, they are in the playoffs. The Tennessee matchup provides a great storyline for Dolphins fans. Former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill now leads the Titans...
Miami Herald

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, no stranger to high-stakes games, enters familiar territory

At 8-7, the Dolphins have a clear path to making the playoffs this season: win their final two games. The team can’t clinch a playoff berth in Week 17 but can be eliminated with a loss and a number of scenarios in other matchups, making the Dolphins’ road game against the Tennessee Titans a de facto postseason game Sunday.
defector.com

Tua Tagovailoa Vs. His Offensive Line Is The NFL’s Greatest Rivalry

The Miami Dolphins have had one of the strangest seasons in NFL history. Their campaign started with a win over longtime tormentors New England, followed by a 35-0 blowout loss to the Bills, and by the time they were 1-7 it seemed like another lost season was on the way. But would you look at this: After last night’s victory over the Saints, the Dolphins not only improved their record to 8-7, but became the first NFL team in history to have both a seven-game win streak and seven-game losing streak in the same season. If they can win their final two games, against the Titans and Patriots, they can even make the playoffs.
FanSided

QB Review: Tua Tagovailoa shaky in Miami’s historic win

The Miami Dolphins made history last night by extending their winning streak to 7 games after already amassing a 7 game losing streak. With that win, the Dolphins have put themselves into the best possible position when it comes to the playoffs: win and you’re in. Miami’s defense has...
