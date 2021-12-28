Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Engineers another win

The Miami Dolphins have had one of the strangest seasons in NFL history. Their campaign started with a win over longtime tormentors New England, followed by a 35-0 blowout loss to the Bills, and by the time they were 1-7 it seemed like another lost season was on the way. But would you look at this: After last night’s victory over the Saints, the Dolphins not only improved their record to 8-7, but became the first NFL team in history to have both a seven-game win streak and seven-game losing streak in the same season. If they can win their final two games, against the Titans and Patriots, they can even make the playoffs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO