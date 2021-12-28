ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Matt Peart: Done for season

Peart tore his ACL in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia and is out for the...

Giants star Saquon Barkley adding fuel to haters’ fire with latest actions

It’s been a rough season for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley worked hard to get back on the field following last year’s season-ending injury, only to injure his ankle just as the comeback was beginning. Since that point the Giants halfback has struggled and looked like a shell of himself. If that wasn’t enough for his haters, Barkley’s latest actions are only adding fuel to his doubters’ fire.
Giants Reportedly Make Interesting Quarterback Decision

A little over a week ago, the New York Giants announced that they’re shutting down Daniel Jones for the remainder of the 2021 season because of a neck injury. That opened the door for Mike Glennon to become the team’s starting quarterback. Glennon has been anything but reliable...
Justin Fields and Andy Dalton are back at practice, but the Chicago Bears’ quarterback situation is up in the air against the New York Giants, who will play both Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm

New York Giants coach Joe Judge announced Wednesday morning that Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm both will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears are still working through their depth chart with Justin Fields (ankle) and Andy Dalton (groin) returning to practice as the team sorts through its situation at the position. Fields was limited in practice Wednesday, while ...
Matt Peart tears ACL; Julian Love on COVID list

Tests revealed that offensive tackle Matt Peart suffered a torn ACL in the Giants' loss in Philadelphia, the team announced Monday. The second-year pro made his fifth start of the season and second at right tackle in place of Nate Solder, who did not play after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with nose tackle Danny Shelton on Saturday. Peart suffered the injury with 4:31 remaining in the first quarter and did not return.
Chicago Bears Q&A: Will the franchise opt for a front-office model like the Bulls and Cubs have used? Will Nick Foles be back next season? What’s the reason behind Robert Quinn’s improvement?

Two games remain in the 2021 Chicago Bears season — and possibly in Matt Nagy’s tenure as Bears coach. As most fans’ thoughts turn toward the offseason and whatever changes might lie ahead, Brad Biggs takes a swing at answering their questions in his weekly Bears mailbag. What percentage chance do you give the Bears to follow the Bulls model and completely clean house? — @heapbig A lot of ...
Giants Offensive Lineman Matt Peart Suffers Torn ACL

Giants second-year offensive lineman Matt Peart, who initially suffered what the team called a sprained knee, has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remaining two games of the season. Peart, who was given the start at right tackle with Nate Solder having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list...
Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
