Officials: Nearly 25% of Navy warship crew has COVID-19

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy warship remains in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, with about two dozen sailors — or nearly a...

Fox News

Navy destroyer second-in-command relieved of duty over refusal to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19

An unvaccinated top-ranking officer for U.S. Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to get tested for COVID-19. Speaking to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior US Navy official familiar with the situation said Commander Lucian Kins, the Arleigh Burke-class Navy ship's number-two officer, refused to get vaccinated or tested.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
Business Insider

The secret weapons Japan used at Pearl Harbor

In many ways, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was the perfect military operation. The attacking Japanese task force achieved almost complete tactical surprise, remarkably evaded detection during a 3,000+ mile sortie, successfully employed specially developed secret weapons against US forces and managed to escape with minor losses.
Telegraph

How one secretly intercepted cable could have prevented Pearl Harbor

It was 07.48am on a Sunday morning when Guy C. Avery, an engineer for the US Navy, first heard the sound of a plane with a curiously foreign-sounding engine. He was asleep in a bunk bed at the time, inside his bungalow, which he shared with his naval comrades. It was a comfortably warm morning in Honolulu, Hawaii, with a gentle breeze. Out of a mostly cloudless sky roared 350 Japanese planes, each branded with the flag of the red sun. At first, Avery assumed he was hearing the US Air Force conducting a training exercise. But after clambering out of bed to look through his window, he spotted a “Zero” – American slang for a Japanese fighter jet – firing from a machine gun down at people below. “It’s war,” he shouted across his still half-asleep dormitory.
MilitaryTimes

Air Force previews plan to phase out enlisted drone pilots

Four years into an experiment to let enlisted airmen fly reconnaissance drones, the Air Force is signaling plans to wind down the program. The proposed change — outlined in a Nov. 29 letter from Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass — would reroute the careers of about 75 enlisted airmen who fly the RQ-4 Global Hawk, one of the military’s most in-demand platforms.
MilitaryTimes

Marine helicopter crew carries 12-ton vehicle over water in testing first

Marines recently transported a 12-ton light armored vehicle from an amphibious assault ship to shore with a testing version of the Corps’ most workhorse of helicopters. The Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One, or VMX-1, did the over-the-horizon heavy lift and troop transport ship-to-shore maneuver over the Atlantic Ocean from Nov. 19–21 using the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter, according to a Marine Corps statement.
Navy Times

How an undersea volcano nearly sidelined this Navy ship

The brand-new expeditionary sea base ship Miguel Keith was nearly sidelined last month after debris from a massive undersea volcanic eruption gummed up vital ship systems, according to Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet. Commissioned in May, Miguel Keith was operating off Japan when the remnants of the volcanic eruption made themselves...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Strength of Chinese, Russian warships poses a challenge to US

Washington [US], December 26 (ANI): US navy will be tasked with challenges posed by both Russia and China's navy in the near future. China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) already numbers 355 ships of war, making it the world's largest in terms of brute numbers of hulls. And these figures are only trending upward. The PLA may deploy as many as 460 ships by 2030, judging from the latest estimates., according to Hill.
NBC News

Possible relics of lost WWII U.S. bomber, crew found in Italy

MILAN — An archaeological dig in Sicily has uncovered traces of a lost World War II American heavy bomber shot down in 1943, and possible human remains that could lead to identification of five airmen whose bodies were never recovered. The six-week dig that ended this week was carried...
realcleardefense.com

The U.S. Navy Wants More Aircraft Carriers

The U.S. Navy’s top officer in the Indo-Pacific region has asked for more aircraft carriers to deter China and Russia. Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, spoke to reporters at the end of a major multinational exercise in the Pacific Ocean. He called for more flattops to persuade America’s near-peer adversaries that “today is not the day to start a conflict,” according to the Wall Street Journal.
