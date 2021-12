The iPhone 14 (or whatever Apple decides to call it) is still early in its development cycle, and a number of leaks doing the rounds should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Just look at all the iPhone 13 rumors that turned out to be false: One of the biggest ones was the return of Touch ID, which didn't turn out to be true. We didn't see a portless iPhone on sale in 2021 either, or an iPhone with an always-on display. Gossip so far says the iPhone 14 could sport a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera for the Pro models. But, we'll have to wait to see if that becomes reality.

