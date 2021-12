ELGIN, S.C. — The US Geological Survey has confirmed a fifth minor earthquake within two days in the Lugoff-Elgin area of South Carolina. Wednesday morning's rumbler occurred at 4:12 a.m. and registered 2.4 magnitude. The series of quakes began on Monday with a 3.3 magnitude at 2:18 p.m.. That first earthquake was followed up by three aftershocks that ranged in magnitude from 2.52 to 1.74. The latest one occurred just after 10 p.m. Monday evening.

ELGIN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO