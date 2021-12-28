ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Shortens Recommended Isolation Time Amid Surge in Omicron Cases

(FOX NEWS) – The CDC cut the recommended isolation time for people with COVID-19 from 10 days to five days on Monday amid a...

The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
Healthline

CDC Warns Omicron Wave Is Coming: When It Could Peak in U.S.

The Omicron variant currently accounts for 3 percent of coronavirus infections in the United States, which is up from 0.4 percent last week. The other 97 percent are caused by the Delta variant. Omicron has taken off in New York and New Jersey, where it now accounts for approximately 13...
Fortune

The CDC now fears a massive January surge of COVID as Omicron cases spike 7-fold

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 could overrun the country within a month, which (along with continuing Delta infections and expected flu cases) could overwhelm health care facilities.
TheDailyBeast

68 Cruise Ships Under CDC Investigation Amid Omicron Surge

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that 68 cruise ships run by lines like Carnival and Royal Caribbean have met the agency’s “investigation threshold” for crew or passenger COVID-19 outbreaks, or have had a health department official alert the agency of positive cases in passengers within five days of disembarking. Thirty-six cruise ships are under ongoing investigation, while 32 others have undergone investigation already and are now under “observation.” A CDC spokesperson responded to statements that positive cases occur less at sea than on “land” with a note that the likelihood of transmission is still high in such settings, and that it’s impossible for cruises to be a “zero-risk activity.”
The Verge

COVID-19 patients only need to isolate for five days as long as symptoms are gone, CDC says

People who test positive for COVID-19 only need to isolate for five days as long as their symptoms have stopped, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. The change to isolation guidelines from 10 days to five is based on data showing people with COVID-19 are most likely to be contagious to others during the few days before and after they start showing symptoms, the agency said in a statement.
