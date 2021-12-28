ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police investigating after man shot, killed after breaking up fight

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Detroit, according to officials. The...

Comments / 16

Red Sea
2d ago

Things like this make people stay out of folks mess praying for his family in the mighty name of Jesus Christ

Reply
6
Jeanette Rogers
2d ago

This is sorrow throughout our world!! the Ends times. hatred all over the world.. GOD said perilous times the most dangerous...prayer is powerful with FAITH!!! IT is written in the scriptures the love of many shall turn cold.. they are lovers of them selves more than lovers of ALMIGHTY GOD!!!! LOOK AND LISTEN AND WATCH OUT...GOD GETS THE GLORY!!!

Reply
2
 

