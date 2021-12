Duff Goldman is known for his incredible cake skills. The former "Ace of Cakes" star has created some of the most impressive cakes, and his replica of Hogwarts from the "Harry Potter" films borders on the phantasmic (via Today). However, that feat of wizardry is not the cake he is most proud of. Goldman gives that distinction to a life-size, functioning R2-D2 cake he created for "Star Wars" creator George Lucas. But there is so much more to this celeb baker than meets the eye. Goldman was actually hoping to be a rock star when he first started out, and making cakes was just a way to make rent in between gigs.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO