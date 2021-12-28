ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Canadian teen faces arrest warrant over DeFi hack in ‘code is law’ case

By Steve Kaaru
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs code law? We may finally get a court ruling on this highly debated notion in Canada in a precedent-setting legal battle worth $16 million. At the center of this case is a teenager who is accused of stealing the funds from a DeFi platform and refusing to return the money,...

