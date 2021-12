I love looking back at all the baby names that have come in and out of popularity over the years. Thanks to the some handy lists compiled by the Social Security Administration (SSA), it’s so easy to find out which ones parents loved the most during each decade. Although the SSA tracks eras dating all the way back to the 1800s, I couldn’t help but feel the my heart warm most while looking at the favorite names folks chose during the ‘50s — especially when I saw all the sweet names for baby girls!

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO