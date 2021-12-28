Man Arrested After Threatening To Set Apartment Building On Fire, Police Say

A Christmas Day standoff with metro police ended with a man in custody.

Police and fire surrounded a home in northwest Oklahoma City where a man police said was inside threatening to burn down the building with everyone inside.

This standoff lasted several hours.

Police flushed the suspect out with tear gas.

911 caller: "I just want to make sure my tenants are okay? The next door neighbor just informed me there is a fire or something?"

Neighbors and a concerned landlord sounded the alarm after learning about a potential fire threat at a triplex.

“They began knocking on windows. A male yelled at them that he was inside setting the place on fire and that he was going to burn it down with himself inside of it,” said Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

Several hours later, surrounded by police in tactical gear.

Officers said Derrick Jones refused to come out.

Police: "Derrick Jones, this is the Oklahoma City Police Department. We need you to come outside with your hands up so we can help you."

"The male refused to come out, was still trying to set fire to the complex there. There was smoke at a residence they responded to it,” said Knight.

According to court filings, Jones' mother told police her son, who did not live in the building, suffers from mental illness.

She said earlier in the day, Jones "was acting strange while carrying a knife."

“At some point, our tactical unit introduced OC gas into the apartment that forced the man to come out and peacefully surrender,” said Knight.

Jones is in the Oklahoma County jail on a $500,000 bond for threatening to perform an act of violence.