Fans gather at liberty bowl parade despite surge in COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS,Tenn. — As the CDC adjusted the isolation time for people who test positive for COVID and are asymptomatic, the number of cases continues to rise.

Still, there were no stopping fans as they lined up along Beale Street for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl parade on Monday.

“Just checking out the city, see the energy for the football game, hang out with my family,” said Ayden Glenn, who was visiting Memphis from Florida.

“I come to every single parade that they have,” said Sophia Millbrooks.

With a large crowd expected in an outdoor setting, people had the option to mask or unmask.

“It’s definitely safer out here than it is in Florida, you always want to stay cautious, look out for your family,” said Glenn.

Mississippi State senior Charlie Streele said, “Wanted to come a day early, see some of the festivities, so we came out.. excited to hopefully get a win tomorrow.”

Steele said staying safe meant social distancing as best as possible.

“We’re trying to kind of stay away as much as we can until the game, it’s spreading a bit more right now. Just trying to be cautious.”

The kickoff for that game is at 5:45 on Tuesday, and it is back to full capacity after last year’s 8,000 fan restriction.

Rising COVID numbers did not stop fans traveling to see Mississippi State against Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.