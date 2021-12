War! Not really, but that’s how Episode III: Revenge of the Sith started, and I always yelled back, “What is it good for? Absolutely nothin’!”. The good guys, however, found out that their defense was good for something. But the offense could not penetrate the Jazz’s defense of that magnitude. And on the heels of a back-to-back, you could say it was a trap. I think now is the appropriate time to propose that the city of New Orleans gets the Jazz team name back, and the NBA should rebrand Utah as the Utah Scruffy-Looking Nerd Herders.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO