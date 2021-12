WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane of Masonboro Loop Road will be temporarily closed Saturday, Dec. 18, while crews make an emergency repair to a CFPUA water main. “Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, the southbound lane of the 4800 block of Masonboro Loop Road, between Long Pointe Road and Hidden Valley Road, will be closed to traffic,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “Flag crews will be in place to direct southbound and northbound traffic around the closure.

