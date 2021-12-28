ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Health districts in CT planning for distribution of at-home COVID tests

By Lauren Linder
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBoUW_0dXBjWQ700

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday Connecticut will get ahead of the curve after securing three million rapid test kits and six million N95 masks to distribute across the state — a total cost of $18.5 million paid through federal funds.

It will start this week with municipalities handing out 500,000 iHealth kits, each containing two tests.

Health districts in New Haven, Hartford and Middletown tell News 8 they’re each still waiting to learn how many tests they get. Once they do, they’ll be able to finalize details on distribution. All of them hope to start handing them out on Friday.

“I think it’s really great timing for the state to be doing this, you know, right after a major holiday going into another holiday weekend,” said Liany Arroyo, health and human services director for the City of Hartford.

Hartford is looking at setting up multiple distribution sites throughout the city over a number of days. They’re considering a variety of factors.

“We want to look at, you know, places where we might be seeing a larger number of cases emanating from,” Arroyo said. “We want to look up maybe neighborhoods where there’s not as much access to a vehicle.”

New Haven is thinking of having at least two sites and early plans in Middletown indicate a location at the high school. Each municipality will require you to verify residency and may limit the number of kits per household. The directors urge people to think of their neighbors when deciding to pick up a kit.

“I do want to remind those individuals that are more privy to resources to not get a test kit, save a test kit for someone that really needs it,” said Maritza Bond, director of public health for the City of New Haven.

If you work or have children in a K-12 school, the state will also roll out another one million kits to districts in January.

“We have to make sure that we are prioritizing and making sure that these are going into the hands that will make the most impact,” said Kevin Elak, acting director of health for the City of Middletown.

Health officials want to make sure people know the rapid tests are a great tool for peace of mind if you have been exposed or are symptomatic, as long as they are used properly, following the directions in the box and CDC guidance. They say to remember they aren’t a replacement for PCR tests or vaccines and boosters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Governor’s office: State’s at-home COVID-19 test kits not delivered overnight; Thursday events canceled

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The delayed shipment of Connecticut’s at-home rapid COVID-19 tests has officially canceled distribution events scheduled for Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced. “We informed cities and towns this morning [Thursday morning] that the kits wouldn’t be coming in overnight and that distribution today [Thursday] won’t be possible,” Max Reiss, the director […]
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
Coronavirus
Hartford, CT
Coronavirus
City
Middletown, CT
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Hartford, CT
Government
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
New Haven, CT
Sports
WTNH

First Night Hartford is still on, but scaled back due to COVID spike

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – First Night Hartford is back with in-person live fun, though scaled back because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. The free ice skating at Winterfest in Bushnell Park remains. 11-year-old Marquis Marquez and his 9-year-old sister Madison are giving it a whirl. “It’s cold. I fell down like three times,” Marquis […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
WTNH

Doctor discusses how and why vaccinations work

(WTNH) – Vaccinations are nothing new. They have prevented deadly diseases and kept conditions like the seasonal flu from being as dangerous and deadly as they could be. Dr. Sten Vermund, the Dean of Yale School of Public Health, is discussing just how vaccinations work. Watch the video above for the full interview.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WTNH

Dietitian consultant discusses resolutions surrounding healthy eating

(WTNH) – The beginning of the new year is a time for change, however, maintaining a new year’s resolution is often challenging. Shannon Haynes, a dietitian consultant with Hartford HealthCare is discussing resolutions surrounding healthy eating. Watch the video above for the full interview.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Cdc#Covid#Home#N95#News 8
WTNH

Foodshare asking for donations during one of the busiest times of the year

(WTNH) – Foodshare is asking for help with food donations during one of its busiest times of the year. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz was in Hartford on Wednesday to help highlight Foodshare’s mobile pantry program. The program was created to help address the barriers that make it difficult for people to get quality food, something […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven officials address recent school threats, 2021 crime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in New Haven provided an update on recent threats against schools and how the city combatted crime and violence in 2021. Mayor Justin Elicker, Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez, and Assistant New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. New Haven Police made […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTNH

WTNH

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy