Viya, China’s queen of live streaming, has been fined RMB1.34 billion ($210 million) and had her social media account suspended as punishment for tax evasion. The penalties make her the latest celebrity target in 15-month crackdown on the country’s entertainment and cultural industries. Tax authorities said on Monday that the 36-year-old Viya (real name: Huang Wei), has underpaid her tax despite repeated reminders, “severely threatening national security of tax income,” and earning her a heavy penalty. However, she would not face legal charges if she pays up her fines on time, the authorities added. State media The People’s Daily commented that the...

