It’s the Miami Dolphins vs. the New Orleans Saints in a Week 16 matchup on Monday Night Football as two teams in the thick of the playoff hunt try to make a late push. The Dolphins are on a roll, having won their past six games. But at 7-7, the Dolphins are running out of time to stamp their names in the AFC playoff hunt. On the other side, the Saints are also trying to keep their postseason hopes alive. However, they’ll be turning to rookie Ian Book as their starting quarterback after injuries and COVID-19 decimated their depth chart. Monday night’s game will air on TV via ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Fans without cable can watch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO