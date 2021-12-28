ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

5 killed, officer injured in Colorado shooting spree

By Nexstar Media Wire, Colleen Flynn
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Emv9G_0dXBix1P00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) – Five people are dead after a series of shootings Monday night in Denver and Lakewood, including one that sent an officer to the hospital.

Two women were killed and one man was injured in the first shooting in Denver, near First Avenue and Broadway, Chief Paul Pazen said. Then, another man was killed in a shooting a few miles away near 12th Avenue and Williams Street.

Within two hours, police say there was a related shooting in Lakewood, a city outside Denver.

Lakewood police said two people were killed there, one being the suspected shooter. One officer and one other person were also shot and injured. The officer was taken to the hospital.

Police were still searching the area Monday night for additional suspects.

Officers also exchanged gunfire with the suspect near Eighth Avenue and Zuni Street in Denver.

Denver Police confirmed all the shootings were connected.

“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Pazen said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Woman beaten, robbed by group of 8 people in Lakeview

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a woman was beaten and robbed by eight people Wednesday night in Lakeview. Police said the 22-year-old woman was in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue, a block away from the Belmont Red Line station, around 7:15 p.m. when she was approached by eight people. Police said two […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
WGN News

15-year-old girl shot in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot inside her home in South Chicago, according to police. The teen was in her home on the 8000 block of South Crandon Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday when someone discharged a firearm in a different part of the house. She suffered a graze wound on her thigh. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Southlake Mall on lockdown after report of shots fired inside

HOBART, Ind. – Southlake Mall in Northwest Indiana is currently on lockdown after shots were fired inside. Within the last hour, authorities responded to the mall, located off of US 30 in Hobart. Mall security told WGN News a shooting took place, but police have not confirmed that. Southlake Mall is the largest mall in […]
HOBART, IN
WGN News

Police: 2 shot while driving in Oak Forest Wednesday night

OAK FOREST, Ill. – Two people were shot while driving Wednesday night in Oak Forest. At around 7 p.m., officers were notified by an area hospital regarding two recent gunshot victims. Police learned that the victims were southbound in the 16800 block Cicero Avenue when a dark-colored SUV fired multiple rounds at their vehicle. Several […]
OAK FOREST, IL
WGN News

Suspects from Oakbrook Center shooting held on $1M bonds

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Two suspects involved in the shootout at Oakbrook Center mall on December 23 appeared in bond court Wednesday and have been both been ordered held on a $1 million bond. The shooting happened on the evening of December 23, leaving a total of four people injured. The mall went on lockdown […]
OAK BROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Denver Police#Crime Spree#Weather#Kdvr#Wgn Tv
WGN News

15-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police. Police said a witness saw the boy at a gas station in the 5100 block of South Halsted Street just after 8:50 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 teens shot in post office parking lot on South Side

CHICAGO — Two 18-year-olds were shot while they were walking through a post office parking lot, according to police. Chicago police said the two were walking through a parking lot of the post office on the 11000 block of South State Street around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The two heard gunshots and felt pain. One of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

90-year-old hospitalized after Bridgeport fire

CHICAGO — A 90-year-old was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in Bridgeport. Fire officials responded to a home at 500 W. 26th Street just before 4 a.m. Wednesday. The 90-year-old who was in an adjacent building, was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Five people were displaced, according to fire officials. The cause […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Man arrested in death of Southern Illinois deputy, carjacking

CARLYLE, Ill. (AP) — Police have arrested a Kentucky man in connection with the fatal shooting of an eastern Illinois deputy early Wednesday and a carjacking in neighboring Missouri a couple of hours later. An Illinois State Police SWAT team arrested Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on Wednesday afternoon at a home in Carlyle […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Prosecutor: 2 Iowa teens ambushed teacher, then killed her

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The county attorney prosecuting the case of two southeast Iowa teens charged with murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher says they surveilled her pattern of life, ambushed her along her daily walk and dragged her into the woods, returning later to better hide her lifeless body. […]
IOWA STATE
WGN News

Mom: 14-year-old shot by LA police ‘died in my arms’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 14-year-old was shopping for Christmas clothes last week with her mother when the pair heard screams and hid in a dressing room, where the girl was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after an officer fired a rifle at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall, the family said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN News

5-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in downtown hotel pool

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old who was pronounced dead at a hospital after being found unresponsive in a Chicago hotel’s swimming pool. The girl was discovered unresponsive Tuesday afternoon in the pool at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel at Water Tower Place on the city’s near North Side, police and fire […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy