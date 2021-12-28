ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation for asymptomatic patients

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the new guidance, an infected...

Dr. Fauci: CDC reducing Covid isolation time guidelines will 'get people back to jobs'

On Monday, U.S. health officials reduced restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus and are asymptomatic. The new guidance indicates that a person with Covid-19 should go into isolation for five days, instead of the previously recommended 10. After five days, if a person does not have symptoms, they can return to normal activities while wearing a mask — including at home with others — for at least five more days. People should still continue to isolate themselves while they experience symptoms and can begin their five days of masking when they no longer have symptoms.
CDC offers new COVID-19 guidelines

CDC Drops Bomb News About Covid 19 Isolation And Quarantine Time

CDC shortens recommend quarantine duration, with restrictions

The new CDC COVID-19 isolation and quarantine rules are controversial

As we continue to move through the COVID-19 pandemic, our knowledge about the virus and how it spreads has been changing. This has led to guidance from agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that changes periodically. Now, the CDC has announced new quarantine guidelines for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who have contracted asymptomatic COVID-19, and it may leave some people scratching their heads.
Front-line workers describe symptoms they've observed in latest COVID wave

Physicians around the country facing the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, have a straightforward message based on what they're seeing in their emergency rooms: Vaccinations and boosters are having a positive effect. “The general trend that I’m seeing is, if you’re boosted and...
