Geico sponsors new highway safety plan

The Lake Havasu City Police Department was awarded a $68,450 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), which has been used to purchase a new police vehicle equipped with a directional radar system. The vehicle, a Ford Explorer, will be dedicated to the Lake Havasu City Police Department Traffic Unit and will be assigned to officers who are specifically trained in detecting impaired drivers for the purpose of conducting increased traffic enforcement operations. The grant from GOHS, which is being funded through Proposition 207, covered the cost of the vehicle as well as outfitting it with Lake Havasu City Police Department lettering and striping, a directional radar with dual antennas, a radio, and a computer mount.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO