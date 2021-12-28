ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Geico sponsors new highway safety plan

newscentermaine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your car breaks down there's a service...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
azdot.gov

Holiday highway travel requires focus on safety

At this time of year, when many of us travel on state highways for holiday treks to see family and friends, we want drivers to focus on making smart decisions. Each year during the holiday travel season there are sobering reminders about tragic crashes on Arizona’s network of local streets and statewide highways. A year ago, there were 10 fatal crashes that claimed 14 lives on Arizona roadways -- local streets, county roads or statewide highways -- over the Christmasholiday. Ten fatal crashes also occurred during New Year’s weekend last year and three of the New Year’s weekend fatal crashes were alcohol-related.
TRAFFIC
Oneida Dispatch

$36M in highway safety grants awarded in state

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee recently announced that more than $35.9 million in federal highway safety grants have been awarded to 519 programs throughout New York state. The purpose of this grant program is to provide funds to local, state and not-for-profit agencies for projects...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor’s Highway Safety Program grant applications open Jan. 1

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program (NCGHSP) will soon be accepting grant applications for communities planning traffic safety programs. The grants will be for federal fiscal 2023, which is from Oct. 1, 2022-Sept. 30, 2023. The application period is from Jan. 1-31. People...
RALEIGH, NC
MyChesCo

Route 3 Among Highways Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Route 3 is among state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties on Monday, December 20, through Thursday, December 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for line painting and delineator installations under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
fox5ny.com

Truck company offering $10,000 to vaccinated drivers as deadline nears

A trucking company is offering a $10,000 bonus to all drivers who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by mid-January. Fuel Transport, a freight company with offices in Montreal and Toronto, says it hopes the incentive will boost employee vaccination rates and head off potential delays at the border.
INDUSTRY
local21news.com

CDL trucking shortages

York County — While the nation, and the state, battle a shortage of CDL drivers, women are being called up to the wheel. “It’s becoming very difficult,” PennDOT Operator and Instructor Michelle Koppenhaver tells CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “We do need more women here, we need more people here in general.”
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geico#Highway Safety
Mercury News

Sponsored: Green Rides: Edison Electric Institute Announces Formation of the National Electric Highway Coalition

The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) is a trade association that represents all of the major electric utilities operating in the United States. Its members directly employ over one million workers and provide electricity to roughly 220 million Americans. On December 7th, the EEI announced the formation of the National Electric Highway Coalition (NEHC), which will facilitate the build-out of electric vehicle charging stations alongside major U.S. highways. The new coalition merges the Midwest Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Collaboration, the Electric Highway Coalition, and other participating electric utilities.
TRAFFIC
mobilesyrup.com

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigating Tesla over Passenger Play

Earlier this month, a New York Times report indicated concern about how Tesla car owners can play games while the car is in motion. While Teslas offer more than 20 games available to play when parked, it provides only three when the car is in motion. Namely, Solitare, a jet fighting title called Sky Force Reloaded and a strategy game, Battle of Polytopia: Moonrise.
CARS
Virginia Mercury

Trucking on: How the industry is battling a historic labor shortage

By Joe Dodson From hand sanitizer and vaccines to groceries and toilet paper, truck drivers are trucking through the COVID-19 pandemic despite a historic labor shortage. Many industries moved workers home during the start of the pandemic, but truckers worked “to meet the needs of this country.” “The trucking industry has stepped up and delivered […] The post Trucking on: How the industry is battling a historic labor shortage appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
thebee.news

LHCPD Awarded Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Grant

The Lake Havasu City Police Department was awarded a $68,450 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), which has been used to purchase a new police vehicle equipped with a directional radar system. The vehicle, a Ford Explorer, will be dedicated to the Lake Havasu City Police Department Traffic Unit and will be assigned to officers who are specifically trained in detecting impaired drivers for the purpose of conducting increased traffic enforcement operations. The grant from GOHS, which is being funded through Proposition 207, covered the cost of the vehicle as well as outfitting it with Lake Havasu City Police Department lettering and striping, a directional radar with dual antennas, a radio, and a computer mount.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy