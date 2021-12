STAMFORD, Conn. (NewYork) — Gov. Ned Lamont says Connecticut’s much-needed shipment of COVID-19 at-home test kits is currently delayed. The governor said Wednesday it’s due to shipping and warehouse delays that are beyond the state’s control. Lamont said his staff and multiple state agencies are working on the issue. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here Once the tests arrive, the city of Stamford plans to quickly distribute the kits. Mayor Caroline Simmons said the city will get...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO