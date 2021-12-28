Praise Break: Little Demons That Messed My Day Up | RSMS

This dog took himself to the shelter to get rescued ❤️. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: thedo.do/takis. Follow him on Facebook for updates: thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
Pastor @Frederick Haynes gave a good word inspired by James Fortune & FIYA’s “Hold On” featuring Monica and Fred Hammond. Remember, when you don’t give up and hold on, you’ll discover that God has a way of giving you a promise that will pull you through your pain.
Ella the cat is OBSESSED with watching The Grinch on her TV. No matter what time of year it is, all she wants is to sit in front of the TV and watch The Grinch. For Christmas this year, Ella's parents decided to go all out and get her the best Christmas gifts she could ever hope for!
Street cat was as light as a kitten when he was rescued — watch him get chubby and gorgeous and knead on his new mom nonstop 🧡. Special Thanks to Veronika for sharing her footage with us. Also big thanks to Maria and Ari for their help! You can follow them on TikTok https://thedo.do/MariaAriTT.
No one wanted to be friends with Sir Camelot. He would stand in the field crying. Then a tiny calf named Benjamin Button arrived. Keep up with Benjamin Button and Sir Camelot at on Facebook: http://thedo.do/SperanzaAnimalRescue and on Instagram: http://thedo.do/speranza_rescue_pa. You can help Janine rescue more animals by supporting Speranza Animal Rescue here: http://thedo.do/donatesperanza.
Guy thought this little baby was a mole — wait til he brings her home to his pit bull 💕. Special thanks to Christy for sharing her wonderful footage with us, you can check her out on TikTok: https://thedo.do/midcentmadness. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
Listen to @DABRATTV talk about who Eddie Murphy was forced to cast in the original version of “Coming To America.” Will you be watching the sequel “Coming 2 America” this weekend??. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
Remember when Ms. Jannie gave her number to one of the #ComedyKaraokeNight performers at the Stardome?? Look: https://bit.ly/2MPJrcF Well, today she told us what happened between them since he called… 📞. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
Shereé Whitfield started dating Tyrone Gilliams while she was on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and he was behind bars. But they’re still together and going strong!! Listen to @Gary With Da Tea run down their story, and hear what he said about Kim Kardashian and Viola Davis.
Little girl makes a video to show her parents how much she wants a dog — now they're all grown up and he runs to meet her at the school bus. To keep up with Hippo and friends, follow along on Instagram: thedo.do/kittensinthecloset and TikTok: thedo.do/hippoandfriends. Introducing Dodo swag!...
Comments / 0