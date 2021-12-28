Finland routs Austria 7-1 at world juniors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day.
This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates.
CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start?
JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
The NHL confirmed today that it will resume play Tuesday after being shut down since December 20 amid the global surge of Covid and its omicron variant.
The league also postponed three more games set for this week — bringing the overall number to 70 — and is bringing back the “taxi squads” that were introduced when it resumed play after the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season.
But the NHL is set to return Tuesday in three cities as the Lon Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens in Florida and the Arizona Coyotes visit the...
Team USA was forced to forfeit its men's U20 world junior championships preliminary game against Switzerland on Tuesday because of a "mandated team quarantine" following two positive COVID-19 tests among the players in Alberta, Canada. The International Ice Hockey Federation announced that rather than a postponement, the game will be...
After a wild opening victory against Czechia, Team Canada will look to keep the momentum going against Austria at the 2022 World Junior Championships. The Canadians didn't get off to the start they wanted to and were trailing by two early on against the Czechs, but a historic performance by Owen Power and multi-point outings from Cole Perfetti and Mason McTavish helped propel Canada to a 6-3 victory. Power became the first defenseman in World Juniors history to score a hat trick for Team Canada in the tournament.
Kalle Vaisanen got his first goal of the 2022 World Cup in Finland’s 7-1 rout over Austria. Finland improved to 2-0, with the big win giving them a goal differential advantage over Canada in Group A. Canada, with Will Cuylle and Dylan Garand, have Austria today, so that can change. Team USA gets Switzerland today as they look to keep pace with Sweden in Group B.
As we enter the home stretch, things could get very fluid very quickly, so please don’t get mad at me if a game suddenly...y’know, doesn’t happen. Anyway, starting things off is the struggling Czechs versus Finland, who has been cruising through this tournament with ease. A highly digestible game at 2pm to open things up!
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to make its presence felt at the 2022 World Junior Championship. According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, Czechia has officially been forced to forfeit their scheduled game on Wednesday versus Finland after one of their players tested positive in the most recent round of testing, therein causing the team to undergo a mandatory quarantine.
It shouldn't have ended this way. After getting through the 2021 tournament despite early COVID-19 breakouts, there was hope the 2022 tournament could go on with little to no complications and with full fan attendance. That was looking good until just over a week before the tournament began thanks to...
TORONTO (AP) — Montreal Canadiens first-round pick Logan Mailloux will be reinstated to the Ontario Hockey League on Saturday. Mailloux was suspended indefinitely by the OHL on Sept. 2 because of an incident that took place while the London Knights defenseman was on loan to SK Lejon in Sweden in November 2020. He was fined by Swedish authorities after admitting to two charges related to sharing, without her consent, a photo of a woman performing a sexual act.
Larry Landon enjoyed watching two recent American Hockey League callups score in their NHL debuts. Adding to the fun: they did it against a team with a player who spent time in the ECHL. “It’s wonderful to see,” the executive director of the Professional Hockey Players’ Association said. “It’s great...
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — J.T. Miller scored 26 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Wednesday night for their seventh straight win since Bruce Boudreau took over behind the bench. Boudreau is the third coach in NHL history to start 7-0 with a new...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a late short-handed goal in his return from an 18-day absence to put the Washington Capitals ahead for good in a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. Kuznetsov converted on a crafty wrist shot from a tight angle to help...
The NHL has postponed several games in Canadian cities, including the Buffalo Sabres’ matchup with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Sabres have not played in Montreal in almost two years. “Sneaky Joe” DiBiase has more details:
