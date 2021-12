Multiple flights continue delay or canceled altogether as this holiday travel nightmare continues. During this time of year, airports are at their busiest. Families rush to get home to their loved ones before Christmas. Often, that means rushing past others in crowded airports or sitting in traffic for a road trip. But this year, it means not being able to return or leave home due to unfortunate changes in flights. Thousands of flights of nationwide travelers struggle to make it home from the holidays as they wait to find out what’s happening with their flights. Cancellations are currently hitting Omaha, Nebraska.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO