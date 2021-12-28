ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Changes COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines, CPS Asks Students To Test Before Returning

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 cases are surging across Illinois and the...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CNET

Omicron update today: Variant now in 30 states, symptoms, vaccine and booster protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads across the US, scientists are piecing together a picture of how easily the virus can pass from one person to another and evade protection provided by the primary vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
abc12.com

Michigan won't immediately change COVID-19 quarantine guidance based on CDC change

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - After the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention slashed guidance for COVID-19 quarantine time this week, Michigan health officials aren't immediately following suit. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement Wednesday evening, saying it will continue its previous guidance while studying...
fox2detroit.com

How long do you need to isolate if you have COVID-19? -- CDC changes isolation, quarantine guidelines

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new COVID-19 isolation and quarantine recommendations. Under the new guidelines, if you test positive for Covid, you only need to isolate for five days if you are asymptomatic. However, if you have symptoms, you should still stay away from others for 10 days.
KDVR.com

New CDC guidance for COVID isolation, quarantine times raises questions

DENVER (KDVR) — People across Colorado and the country are once again working to understand another change to COVID-19 guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is cutting recommended time for isolation from 10 days to five for people with COVID-19, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. The guidance is only for people who are no longer showing symptoms after the five-day mark. Others should continue to isolate if symptoms persist.
goodhousekeeping.com

The CDC Recommends You Use Face Masks That Meet These New Standards

Masks have–understandably—been incredibly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, though when officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that people who are fully vaccinated against the virus no longer needed to mask up, there was certainly a temporary drop in use. Those recommendations have now...
