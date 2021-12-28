CBA’s size a problem for La Salle
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — CBA exploited its size advantage over La Salle to top the rival Cadets 72-44 Monday night. David Clement led the Brothers with 22 points, including 10 in the third quarter, while Ayden Harrison added 17.UAlbany players in COVID protocols, won’t have full team against Union
“Those two guys are pretty good and when they get the ball inside, it’s not like it’s going into the black hole,” said CBA head coach Dave Doemel about big men Clement and Harrison. “They have no problem passing it back out, and if our guards can figure out early on we have got do that like they did at the end, then I think we’re gonna be a pretty good team.”
CBA opened up the lead with a 13-0 run to end the first half, taking a 31-16 advantage into halftime. The Brothers outscored the Cadets 22-10 in the fourth quarter.Saugerties surges past Troy
Adam Myers led La Salle with 17 points in defeat.
More Sports News
- John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
- John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
- Liverpool loses for 2nd time in EPL, big blow to title hopes
- UAlbany men’s basketball contest postponed
- Holiday Bowl scrapped as virus issues hit UCLA before kick
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0