CBA’s size a problem for La Salle

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — CBA exploited its size advantage over La Salle to top the rival Cadets 72-44 Monday night. David Clement led the Brothers with 22 points, including 10 in the third quarter, while Ayden Harrison added 17.

“Those two guys are pretty good and when they get the ball inside, it’s not like it’s going into the black hole,” said CBA head coach Dave Doemel about big men Clement and Harrison. “They have no problem passing it back out, and if our guards can figure out early on we have got do that like they did at the end, then I think we’re gonna be a pretty good team.”

CBA opened up the lead with a 13-0 run to end the first half, taking a 31-16 advantage into halftime. The Brothers outscored the Cadets 22-10 in the fourth quarter.

Adam Myers led La Salle with 17 points in defeat.

