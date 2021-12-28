ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

CBA’s size a problem for La Salle

By Liana Bonavita
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iTNX_0dXBhldi00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — CBA exploited its size advantage over La Salle to top the rival Cadets 72-44 Monday night. David Clement led the Brothers with 22 points, including 10 in the third quarter, while Ayden Harrison added 17.

UAlbany players in COVID protocols, won’t have full team against Union

“Those two guys are pretty good and when they get the ball inside, it’s not like it’s going into the black hole,” said CBA head coach Dave Doemel about big men Clement and Harrison. “They have no problem passing it back out, and if our guards can figure out early on we have got do that like they did at the end, then I think we’re gonna be a pretty good team.”

CBA opened up the lead with a 13-0 run to end the first half, taking a 31-16 advantage into halftime. The Brothers outscored the Cadets 22-10 in the fourth quarter.

Saugerties surges past Troy

Adam Myers led La Salle with 17 points in defeat.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Host teams win, highlight day one of Shen Holiday Classic

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over a two-day span in Halfmoon, 40 games will be played on three different courts. Varsity and junior varsity teams will take the floor. Boys and girls teams will be featured at the brand new Impact Athletic Center in the Shen Holiday Showcase. Both host teams, the Shenendehowa boys and girls […]
NFL
NEWS10 ABC

COVID tweaks Siena women’s basketball schedule

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week’s Siena Women’s Basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30 at Manhattan and Saturday, Jan. 1 vs. Niagara will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Siena program. The top priority of Siena College throughout this pandemic remains the health and safety of the entire […]
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany dominated Union with eight players

The UAlbany women's basketball team, playing without five players due to COVID protocols, dominated Union 88-37 Tuesday night. The eight players who took the court all scored, led by Kayla Cooper's 25-point, 11-rebound double-double. None of the Great Danes played more than 27 minutes.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany men’s basketball contest postponed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany’s men’s basketball matchup against Bucknell, originally set to tip off Wednesday, December 29 at 7:00 p.m., has been postponed due to COVID protocols within the UAlbany program. The Great Danes and the Bison are looking to reschedule the game for a later date.  UAlbany will return to the hardwood […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Basketball
City
Albany, NY
City
Hall, NY
City
Saugerties, NY
City
Town Of Union, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
Albany, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Siena men’s basketball game Sunday will not be played as scheduled

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunday’s Siena Men’s Basketball home game vs. Canisius will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Canisius program. The Saints will return to action Friday when they travel to Iona for a 1 p.m. contest.   The top priority of Siena College throughout this pandemic […]
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Kasel named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ECHL announced today that Adirondack Thunder netminder Brandon Kasel has been named the League’s Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Week. Kasel recorded his first professional shutout on Sunday night, making 33 saves in a 5-0 victory over the Worcester Railers. The Ithica, NY native is 2-0-0 on the season with […]
NHL
NEWS10 ABC

Journey to Beijing: No Olympics for NHL players

(NEXSTAR) — Men’s hockey at the 2018 winter Olympics took place without NHL players, and that will once again be the case four years later. “Everybody was looking forward to this,” said Kyle Connor, a forward with the Winnipeg Jets. “We made this a big part of our collective bargaining agreement as players to try […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cba#Hall Of Fame#Holiday Bowl#La Salle#Cadets#Brothers#Covid#Sports News#Epl#Ualbany#Twitter#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Boil water advisory lifted in North Troy

The boil water advisory has been lifted for North Troy and Lansingburgh residents. Troy’s Department of Public Utilities issued the boil water advisory after a water main break on Northern Drive on December 27.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy