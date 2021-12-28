Convicted Burglar Charged with Luring Boy, Possession of Child Porn

Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 39-year-old La Habra man with a lengthy criminal record was charged today with contacting a boy to commit a crime and possession of child pornography.

Nicholas Jonathan Alviso is charged with two counts of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a specified offense and possession or control of child pornography, all felonies, according to court records. His arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana on Monday was rescheduled for Jan. 12.

The contacts with the boy allegedly were made Aug. 31, 2020.

La Habra police did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

Alviso has a criminal record that dates back to 2002, according to court records.

On March 4, he pleaded guilty to a felony count of leading police on a chase on New Year's Eve last year as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a drug, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools and a controlled substance.

Alviso pleaded guilty to a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, vandalism and possession of burglary tools Aug. 12, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary in June 2016, and he pleaded guilty to buying or receiving a stolen vehicle, car theft and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in August 2011.

The defendant pleaded guilty to burglary in September 2002 as well.