Central Michigan to play Washington State in Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Friday

By Chris Babcock
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After COVID-19 forced Boise State to pull out of their upcoming Arizona Bowl game, Central Michigan will play Washington State in the 88th Annual Sun Bowl game this Friday.

Sun Bowl officials confirmed the news to KTSM 9 Sport Anchor Colin Deaver Monday evening.

Get ready for the Cotton Bowl with News 19’s Pregame Special

The announcement regarding Boise State was made Monday afternoon on social media , as Barstool Arizona Bowl officials announced that the Broncos would not have enough players for Friday’s game.

The Chippewas finished the 2021 season at 8-4 (6-2) in the Mid-American Conference, with the team marking their second bowl appearance in the last two years, after taking on San Diego State in the 2019 New Mexico Bowl. No MAC team participated in bowls in 2020 due to COVID.

Central Michigan last won a bowl game in 2012, beating Western Kentucky in the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl in Detroit.

Boise State is the sixth team to back out of a bowl game this season, all due to COVID-19.

COVID outbreaks at UVa, BC scuttle Fenway, Military bowls

COVID-19 had already impacted three bowl games, cancelling the Hawai’i Bowl, the new Fenway Bowl in Boston and the Military Bowl.

On Sunday, Miami officially announced they would not play in the Sun Bowl , due to COVID-19. The announcement send bowl officials scrambling for a replacement squad. Officials were confident that they’d find an opponent for Washington State.

The 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game is set for Friday, December 31st at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

