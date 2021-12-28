ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

How Does A Waterfall Freeze?

By Jeff Wagner
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

This story was originally published on Jan. 25, 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Waterfalls can be a majestic site, especially this time of year in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The frigid temperatures can cause icicles to form, sometimes even freezing the flow to a complete stop. That had Ginny from Marine on St. Croix wondering: How does a waterfall freeze? Good Question.

Monday afternoon, many families stopped by Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis to soak in the view. Some people got dangerously close, enough to not only get soaked, but be in range of falling ice.

The combination of flowing and frozen water is a risky situation to walk on. But two years ago, the Polar Vortex had all the right elements to stop this waterfall cold, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Paige Marten.

“The physics behind the freezing can be a little bit more complicated,” Marten said. “It depends on the weather, the temperature, the rate of flow from the river that’s feeding into the waterfall.”

WCCO asked several kids near the falls what it would take to make a waterfall freeze. They correctly answered “cold air” and specifically, temperatures at or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Even one night of temperatures 32 degrees or lower can make ice form on a lake, but that’s not enough time for a waterfall.

“It has to be over a period of time of really cold temperatures,” Marten said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNwYY_0dXBgW1o00

(credit: CBS)

Unlike a lake or pond, a waterfall and its source — rivers and streams — are constantly moving and mixing the water. But if the temperature stays below freezing for an extended period of time, the water will supercool. That means it’s below 32 degrees but still liquid. During that process, frazil ice forms.

“They’re just a disorganized collection of little ice particles,” Marten said.

She says the particles are about a millimeter in size. Frazil ice usually appears in turbulent water.

Does a waterfall freeze from the top or bottom? Marten said it freezes at both ends and in between. The frazil ice attaches to cold rocks or cliff hangs depending on the falls’ terrain. It then becomes an anchor for which more ice can form as water flows over.

“Often times it looks like it forms from the top and then kind of drags down like an icicle would,” she said. “You’ll see a little collection [of ice] kind of at the bottom and at the top and eventually, especially if there’s a rock base or a cliff behind it, that’ll kind of help connect it with how cold the rock is.”

The waterfall will only freeze over after the water source feeding it freezes first. And the size of that water source plays a role.

“Niagara Falls is never going to freeze. But it can get cold enough where the mist that comes off of it freezes and can actually form some pretty cool ice sculptures,” Marten said.

With January often being brutally frigid, it’s almost a surprise Minnehaha Falls keeps on flowing. It’s super cool symptom of a mild month so far.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

With Bitter Blast Moving In, Plan For Safety Before Heading Outdoors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The tumbling temperature means families will need to be extra careful enjoying all of this new snow. Bitter cold will settle in Wednesday, with the high temperatures for the day in the single digits and lows below zero. The wind chill will plummet even further. That has doctors hoping people will put safety first before enjoying the outdoors. The sledding hill was busy Tuesday afternoon at Beard’s Plaisance Park near Lake Harriet. Kari Krautbauer, her husband Patrick Sweetman, and their 18-month-old son James were happily positioned on the smaller slope. “It’s [James’] first time sledding and he loves it....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Slight Warmup In Twin Cities Before Temps Crater New Year’s Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday was, but you’ll still want to bundle up if you’re heading outside. Feels-like temperatures in the Twin Cities were below zero in the morning hours. They’ll climb to the low 20s later on. Central and northern Minnesota will hover in the teens after a chilly start. Brief snow showers are possible in the metro starting around 7:30 a.m. A light coating of snow will be left behind, but Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said it shouldn’t have a major impact. Things cool down a bit on Friday, and a band of light snow showers will develop...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

Weather Headlines – Light snow to the north Thursday – Another artic blast for the weekend – Cold New Year’s Day WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in. MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. According to the National Weather Service, this is...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What Is The Ideal At-Home Temperature Right Now?

This was originally published on Feb. 9, 2021. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our furnaces are getting their money’s worth this week as temperatures hover around or well below zero degrees. That has people cranking the heat likely more than usual. So what is the ideal at-home temperature right now? Good Question. We learned making adjustments to the thermostat could impact our health and wallet. The tussle over temperature is fought through miniscule movements of a dial. A battle at the thermostat playing out amidst a brutally cold week. We asked Twitter, “What’s the ideal at-home temperature?” David replied, “If it were up to me, 68. Wife wants...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
CBS Minnesota

How To Prep Your Car For Bitter Cold Temperatures

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — At Bobby and Steve’s Auto World in Eden Prairie, there’s surge in demand for car check-ups ahead of a bitter cold temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday and Saturday. Gary DeRusha, operations leader at the auto shop, said his team handled 65 vehicles on Tuesday alone, when an average day sees about 45-50 customers. “With this cold snap coming in, it is very, very busy,” he said. “A lot of it is air pressure checks, checking the oil, things of that nature but right now a lot of shops are backed up because...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb

Originally published Dec. 29, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is in the middle of the heartland, and farming is a big part of what we do. So what happens when you combine agriculture and Airbnb? “We’re loving being here in Alexandria. It’s called ‘God’s Country,'” said Dave Larson. It’s also known as “lake country,” and of course, “farm country.” The evidence can be found on homesteads across Douglas County. “There are so many fun things to do. And the countryside is so beautiful,” said Anne Larson. Adding to that picturesque countryside is a farm-grown concept so unusual, even farmers do a double-take. “I grew up building forts...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hundreds Experiencing Homelessness In Minneapolis Suffering Through Extreme Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans without a home are doing what they can to stay warm. Hennepin County tells WCCO it moved more than 400 people into permanent housing before the cold hit this year. But many will make the decision to stay outside in the bitter cold. Wednesday night is a particularly dangerous one at encampments across Minneapolis. Avivo outreach workers Justin LaBeaux and Madi McLaughlin come with supplies, offering to help find shelter space. “We all go out together every day and make the rounds and check on folks,” LaBeaux said. “Especially the oncoming weather that’s gonna come in this weekend, a lot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘How Can We Be Better’: Local Fitness Studios Adapt With Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amid the COVID-19 surge, Twin Cities gyms are trying to keep members healthy as Omicron spreads. “Its been a rollercoaster,” Steven Nicholas said, Skybox Gyms general manager. During the pandemic, Skybox Gyms has experienced everything from shutdowns to mask mandates to launching virtual workouts. “How can we be better, how can we improve, how can we make any person that walks into our door feel comfortable while still trying to maintain our business,” Nicholas said. Now, the more contagious Omicron strain is here. Skybox was closed over the Christmas holiday because coaches were out sick. But the gym reopened on Wednesday and the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfalls#Weather#National Weather Service#Wcco#The Polar Vortex
CBS Minnesota

SNOW PICS: Minnesotans Send In Views Of The Post-Christmas Accumulation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following snowfall that continued into Monday morning, some parts of Minnesota have reported several inches of accumulation – or more. Around Brainered as of 6 a.m., more than 12 inches of snow has been reported. In the metro, snowfall transitioned into freezing rain, making for a messy morning commute. Lots of snow overnight…especially around Brainerd! We have another round on the way Tuesday…and then we will see the coldest temperatures of the season. All your details coming up on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/2DwRzIhtXx — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) December 27, 2021 Some Minnesotans sent in pictures of all the snow. Check out a collection below. Send...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Firefighters Rescue Injured Woman From Cave Behind Frozen Minnehaha Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was rescued by firefighters Wednesday evening after slipping and falling into the cave behind the frozen Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the falls just before 6 p.m. on a report of an injured woman. Rescuers used ropes and harnesses to gain access to the cave, where they found two adults, one of whom had a serious ankle injury. The frozen Minnehaha Falls in 2020 (credit: CBS) The woman was transported to HCMC. The other person in the cave was not hurt, nor were firefighters involved in the rescue operation.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

At Least 40 Thursday Flights At MSP Airport Canceled, 60+ Delayed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Travelers in the Twin Cities aren’t out of the woods yet, as Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is showing at least 40 Thursday flights have been canceled. The current list of flights for the day also includes 73 that have been delayed, as of 12:30 p.m. This follows a number of days where air travelers found themselves unable to make a trek either to or from their holiday destinations. Delta Air Lines issued a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the travel hiccups: “We apologize to customers for the delay in their travel plans. Delta people are continuing to work together around the...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Minnesota

Crews Endure Frigid Cold While Battling Plymouth House Fire

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Firefighters endured frigid cold Wednesday while battling a house fire at a home in the west metro. The Plymouth Fire Department says crews responded to a single-family home on the 1700 block of Merrimac Lane in the suburb about 12 miles west of Minneapolis. Firefighters knocked down flames as temperatures outside were in the low single digits. (credit: CBS) Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely, although the family’s cat is yet unaccounted for. The owner reported that she saw smoke earlier in the day and found flames in the sauna room. The homeowner says that she has family in the area and that neighbors have offered to help.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
PLYMOUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Minnesota

Heating Device Caused Structure Fire At Federal Reserve Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A small heating device used to thaw a door was the cause of a structure fire at the Federal Reserve Bank Wednesday. The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to a structure fire at 90 Hennepin Ave. S. around 10:30 a.m. Crews checked all floors to find the cause of the fire and found that an employee used a heating device to try to thaw a metal door that was frozen shut, according to the release. Crews say the heat from the torch started a small fire in the foam installation that was between the walls near the metal door. There was no major structural damage to the building.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans

Originally published Dec. 27, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of the next big holiday weekend, venues around the Twin Cities are adjusting their plans due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. An outbreak forced the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis to cancel its final performances of “A Christmas Carol” this year. The Guthrie told WCCO in a statement Monday, “As we welcome 2022, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our artists, staff and guests in our programming decisions.” The Chanhassen Dinner Theatres made the decision several weeks ago to cancel their annual New Year’s Eve celebration, though they will still have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Metro Cities Declare Snow Emergencies Amid Sunday Night Storm

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities communities have begun declaring snow emergencies as a storm system hits Minnesota Sunday evening. Crystal and New Hope have snow emergencies going into effect at midnight Monday. Plymouth city officials saw snow removal will begin citywide at 3 a.m. Monday. See If Your Community Is Under A Snow Emergency The system reached the metro at about 6 p.m., according to WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows, who says it’s predicted to drop 2 to 4 inches by Monday morning. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is under an Airport Weather Warning until 11:45 p.m. It’s in an area where an inch of snow may fall per hour. Wind gusts exceeding 30 mph are also expected Sunday night and into Monday morning.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘This Has Been A Long Haul And We’re Tired’: Surge In Holiday COVID Cases Further Straining Hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The surge in holiday COVID-19 cases is showing up at some of Minnesota’s already-crowded hospitals. Right now, fewer than 30 ICU beds are available across the entire state. John Smyrski is vice president of medical affairs at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, which is part of Allina Health. He says all 57 beds in Abbott’s ICU were taken Tuesday. “This afternoon for example … our ICU capacity was at its max,” Smyrski said. “I would say these days at Abbott Northwestern it’s more days than not that we are functionally full.” Dr. Deb Dittberner is chief medical officer at Alomere Health in Alexandria. “When...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘I Was Basically In Tears’: Minnesota Health Care Workers Get Big Show Of Support On Christmas Morning

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — An act of kindness on Christmas day will likely stick with a group of health care workers well into the new year. Nurses and other staff arrived at M Health Fairview Southdale to find a group of people cheering and holding signs of support. Now, nurses Jenesa Troidl and Riam Webb want a chance to return the favor. “They were just yelling, ‘Yay! Thank you for all you do! We’re so grateful,'” Webb said. The group held signs and greeted everyone coming and going from M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital around the 7 a.m. shift change. The kindness...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Reports 139 Crashes, 110 Spinouts In Last 12 Hours

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The latest rounds of snow created quite a mess for those willing to travel on Minnesota’s roads overnight. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday they responded to 139 crashes statewide. Of those, eight involved non-life threatening injuries. There was also a reported fatal crash in Inver Grove Heights. There were also another 110 vehicles that ran off the road or spun out, requiring either a tow or other forms of assistance. There were two semi trucks that jack-knifed as well. #MSPnumbers statewide 12/28 10pm to 12/29 10am Troopers have responded to: 139 crashes...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Devastating For Everybody’: Bemidji Man Dies After Falling Through Lake Ice On Christmas Eve

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) – Despite the falling temperatures, some lakes remain unsafe this late in December. On Christmas Eve, John Herman Klasen III’s truck went through the ice as he fished on Lake Bemidji. “Losing a family member that close to the holidays, it’s devastating for everybody,” his granddaughter, Sarah Dixon, said. Dixon described her grandfather as an outdoorsman who loved to ride his motorcycle and spend time with his big family. “After I found out the truck that fell into Lake Bemidji was my grandpa’s truck, I couldn’t help but just cry,” she said. Authorities said the 69-year-old was in his vehicle when it...
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: 9,873 New Cases Reported Over Holiday Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after federal health officials loosened the isolation guidelines for asymptomatic people with COVID-19, Minnesota reported 9,873 new cases and 40 more deaths. The numbers reported Tuesday include a data lag due to the holiday weekend and are current as of 4 a.m. Monday. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,010,225, which includes 13,382 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 10,399 Minnesotans have died from the virus. One of the newly reported dead was a Benton County resident in their late 30s. The state’s positivity rate was at 8.6% as...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy