ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Buyers Of Tesla-Rival Xpeng EVs Can Enjoy High 2021 Subsidies Provided They Make A Deposit Before January 10

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Purchasers of vehicles made by Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) who make deposits before midnight on January 10, 2022, can continue to enjoy 2021’s high subsidies. What Happened: The short transition period is on offer for customers in China by the Guangzhou-based electric vehicle manufacturer, according to a report from CnEVPost....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Xpeng Inc Lrb Nyse#Cnevpost#Nio Inc Lrb#Es8#Chinese#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#P7
Benzinga

Why Nio Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO), are trading higher after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates. Shares of several Chinese stocks have otherwise been under pressure amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns, which have prompted...
STOCKS
SlashGear

Hyundai leaving combustion engines as it moves towards EVs

Automotive manufacturers worldwide are beginning a transition that will see the end of combustion-engine vehicles and the dawn of the pure electric vehicle era. As part of that transition for Korean automotive manufacturer Hyundai, it has confirmed that it will end the development of any new combustion engines. By ending the development of combustion engines, the company will accelerate its move towards being an EV-only manufacturer.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tesla stock falls after recalling more than 350,000 Model 3 EVs to fix rearview camera issue

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, +0.24% fell 1.2% in premarket trading, putting them on track for a third-straight decline, as the electric-vehicle industry leader announced a voluntary safety recall of 356,309 Model 3 vehicles, citing potential issues with rearview cameras. The company said in a notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it was recalling all 2017-to-2020 Model 3 vehicles, saying the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk, which could prevent the camera image from displaying. "A rearview camera that does not function reduces the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA notice said. Tesla said it will inspect and install a guide protector and new cable harness for free for recalled vehicles. The stock, which has slipped 0.7% the past two days, after soaring 21.6% amida four-session win streak through Monday. Meanwhile, the stock has shed 5.1% month to date, putting it on track to snap a six-month win streak in which it rocketed 83.1%. The S&P 500.
CARS
MarketRealist

'Tesla Killers': Polestar, Rivian, and More EV Stocks to Watch in 2022

For years, analysts have been searching for “Tesla killers” or the models that will take on Tesla’s electric cars. While there hasn’t been a Tesla-killer in the real sense, the urge to find the Tesla killer has acted as free marketing for Tesla cars, which arguably offer a better value proposition compared to other models. As we head into 2022, here are the EV stocks and electric car models that you should be watching.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
NBC Los Angeles

Europe's $12 Billion Tesla Battery Rival Produces Its First Lithium-Ion Cell

Northvolt said it's the first battery of its kind to have been fully designed, developed and assembled at a "gigafactory" by a homegrown European battery company. The battery cell came off the production line on Tuesday. The majority of the world's electric car batteries are currently made in the U.S....
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Rivian warns of delays for EVs with biggest battery and smallest price

Rivian is pushing back its most expensive, furthest-driving configurations of its electric pickup truck and SUV, warning R1S and R1T reservation-holders that they could face another year’s wait if they stick with their original choice. Deliveries of the two EVs are now underway, albeit in small numbers, but Rivian has more than 70,000 preorders to work through.
CARS
WebProNews

Hyundai Shutters Engine Development Group to Focus on EVs

Hyundai has shuttered its internal combustion engine group as the company pivots toward the development of electric vehicles (EVs). Like most automakers, Hyundai is racing to transition to EVs. The company announced its battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) a year ago. According to The Korea...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Cars Are Suddenly Worth $3 Trillion, And It’s Not All Tesla

You might think that the IPO of electric-truck wunderkind Rivian Automotive Inc. — with its valuation soaring past $100 billion on zero revenue — perfectly captured the madness in autos in 2021. I disagree; it was actually Rivian’s first quarterly results, when the company said it would miss its production target by “a few hundred” vehicles. Ever alert to any ripples in its finely-tuned discounted cash flow model, the market promptly dinged the stock by 10%, or $9 billion, in a day.
ECONOMY
Ars Technica

Rivian tells buyers of trucks, SUVs with 400-mile range to wait until 2023

With supply chain disruptions messing with the auto industry, it's an especially challenging time for startups like Rivian. After warning of production challenges due to parts shortages early in December, the Illinois-based electric truck maker on Tuesday told some customers they would need to wait another year, until 2023, for their preorders to be delivered.
ECONOMY
The Independent

One in seven new cars bought in 2022 ‘will be a pure electric’

One in seven new cars bought in 2022 will be a pure electric, according to analysis.Green motoring consultancy New AutoMotive is predicting around 300,000 new battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) will be sold next year.If the projection is accurate new electric car sales are likely to overtake those of diesels in 2022.Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show 11% of new cars registered in the first 11 months of 2021 were BEVs, up from 6% during the same period in 2020.New AutoMotive head of policy and research Ben Nelmes said he expects the surge in demand to...
CARS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
95K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy