ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

China Hongqiao to move aluminium smelting capacity to Yunnan province

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The world's top private aluminium producer China Hongqiao Group (1378.HK) plans to move 1.93 million tonnes of aluminium capacity to the Honghe prefecture in southwest Yunnan province, a local government notice showed.

According to a statement issued by the Yunnan industry department, the aluminium giant aims to relocate capacity from six projects in its Shandong units to Yunnan Honghe New Material Co via a capacity swap plan.

Hongqiao had pledged to move around 2 million tonnes of its annual capacity from eastern Shandong province to Yunnan's Wenshan prefecture for easier access to hydropower, a cleaner source than coal. Reuters reported in May that the company was considering relocating more capacity to Honghe prefecture.

That suggested more than 60% of the company's 6.46 million tonnes of licensed annual primary aluminium capacity will be located in Yunnan.

Yunnan is home to around 10% of China's aluminium capacity. It depends on hydropower for 75% of its electricity, though output from hydro plants had been falling for two straight months in October and November both on a monthly and annual basis.

The relocation plan was postponed due to power curbs imposed by the provincial government earlier this year, though the company had been in communication with authorities to make it happen, Hongqiao Chairman Zhang Bo said in October.

The project, which is open to public feedback until January 7, is expected to start construction in March and will be put into production in Mar. 2023, the statement showed.

Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China warns of "drastic measures" if Taiwan provokes on independence

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China will take "drastic measures" if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence, a Beijing official warned on Wednesday, adding that Taiwan's provocations and outside meddling could intensify next year. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and in the past two years has...
CHINA
rigzone.com

Omicron Yet to Curb Driving Across Most of Asia

Omicron has yet to dampen road traffic across most of Asia. The rapid spread of omicron has yet to dampen road traffic across most of Asia even as it leads to restrictions in parts of Europe, suggesting energy demand in the region may be spared a significant hit. More cars...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yunnan Province#Shandong Province#Aluminium#China Hongqiao Group#Hk
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

China's CanSino says it plans further vaccine deliveries to Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics (6185.HK) said on Thursday it will resume supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico next year, following a Reuters report that the Mexican government had cut its vaccine order after the company missed delivery targets. "We are working closely with the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
pymnts

SenseTime is Second Chinese Unicorn to List Overseas

When China’s largest artificial intelligence (AI) company begins trading on Thursday (Dec. 30) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, SenseTime, ticker HK:0020, will be the first overseas initial public offering (IPO) by a well-known Chinese technology unicorn since Didi’s July listing in New York. The IPO will be...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Bankers fall under China’s offshore shadow

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The shadow of Beijing’s extraterritorial regulatory ambitions has fallen over investment banks. New draft rules by the securities watchdog require foreign financial institutions and law firms that help Chinese companies sell shares overseas to register and submit annual reports. The rules are...
ECONOMY
UPI News

Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China raises import quota for Australian wool in 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has raised the import quota for Australian wool in 2022 from the previous year, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday, in line with the terms of a bilateral trade pact. The move came after Beijing increased import quotas for Australian wool in 2021, even as souring...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan agrees to launch military hotline with China next year

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi agreed to launch a military hotline with China next year, Japan's government spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing recent talks between Kishi and his Chinese counterpart. Kishi held a video call with Wei Fenghe on Monday where the Japanese defence chief...
POLITICS
naturalgasworld.com

Output at China's Fuling shale gas field hits record

Fuling shale gas field, in central southwest China's Sichuan basin, became operational in 2014. Chinese state-run energy firm Sinopec has produced a record 7.1bn m3 of shale gas from the Fuling shale gas field during the January 1-December 28 period, up 7.1% year/year, Xinhua news agency reported on December 29.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cheddar.com

Walmart Draws Ire of Chinese Consumers Over Xinjiang Products

John Quelch, Dean of Miami Herbert Business School, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where he says the retail giant is acting in accordance to President Biden's new law banning goods from China's Xinjiang region. Quelch also elaborates on the importance of China in Walmart's overall strategy.
RETAIL
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
CNBC

China, Singapore bourses to develop cross-border ETF link

The two exchanges will jointly develop and promote ETF markets in Singapore and China through cross-border investments, the bourses said in separate statements. The MoU represents the latest step by China to open its capital markets. Earlier this month, China and Hong Kong bourses agreed to add ETFs to their...
MARKETS
Reuters

China's gold imports via Hong Kong dip in November

Dec 28 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong dropped 16.5% in November from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday, although analysts expect demand to pick up ahead of the Lunar New Year. Net imports stood at 45.321 tonnes in November...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy