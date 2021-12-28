Boone County firefighters battle barn fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County firefighters battled a barn fire on Monday.

The fire happened in the 12000 block of Route 76, according to Boone County Fire Protection District #2. Multiple fire departments fought the flames for over 5 hours. An excavator was reportedly brought in to open up the north side of the barn.

No one was injured in the blaze.

