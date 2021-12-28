ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Are you a winner? Here are Monday’s Powerball jackpot numbers

By Jordan Unger
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The winning Powerball numbers for the jackpot of $416 million were announced Monday night.

The winning numbers are 36, 38, 45, 62, 64 and Powerball 19. The Power Play is 2x.

The prize has a cash option of $299.5 million.

The jackpot increased after the Christmas Day Powerball drawing failed to produce a winner. It was the 35th consecutive drawing without a winner.

Powerball winning numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

