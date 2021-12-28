ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

COVID-19 testing increases as people travel for holidays

By Shniece Archer
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHuFH_0dXBdt1m00

As of Monday, 26 people are battling COVID-19 at two Tallahassee hospitals.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare confirmed to ABC 27 that they have 16 COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 27, four of them are unvaccinated with one patient in the ICU.

Capital Regional Medical Center told ABC 27 that they have ten COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 27.

Neither hospital would confirm the number of omicron variant cases, but they are encouraging people to get tested.

As of 11 a.m. the morning of Dec. 27, Florida A&M University had tested more than 1,000 people.

The FAMU Director of Student Health Services said they were testing less than 400 people a day before this new surge.

"This new variant is so highly transmissible, so easy to catch it's going to be really important that people as soon as they feel like they may have a symptom go get tested."

Hospitals are encouraging people to get tested and continue getting vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Tallahassee, FL
Coronavirus
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
WTXL ABC 27 News

2021: A year in review

The ABC 27 Digital Team selected these five stories based on web analytics. The first opposition by Gov. DeSantis to masks in schools came on May 11, 2021, when Gov. DeSantis said during a press conference that children did not need to be wearing masks in schools anymore. LCS said two weeks later that no changes would happen before the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Abc 27#Icu#Omicron#Florida A M University#Famu#Student Health Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy