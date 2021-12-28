ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson among four leaving OSU for NFL

By Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is skipping the Rose Bowl to enter the NFL draft.

Wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett are also bypassing the game, coach Ryan Day said during the Buckeyes’ visit to Disneyland to celebrate their New Year’s Day showdown against Pac-12 champion Utah.

“Certainly love those guys and appreciate everything they’ve done for the program, but the guys have had a good month of practice and we’re gonna go forward with the guys that we have,” Day said.

Wilson made the announcement Monday in a statement on Twitter.

“This journey has been a lifetime in the making and after careful consideration, today, I am excited to start the next chapter by declaring for the NFL Draft,” Wilson wrote.

Wilson, a 6-foot, 192-pound junior, is regarded as a potential first-round selection. He had 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking second on the team in each category for the potent Buckeyes passing attack. He caught 23 touchdowns in his three seasons at Ohio State.

Olave returned for his senior season in hopes of helping No. 7 Ohio State (No. 6 CFP) win the national title, but those aspirations ended with the 42-27 rivalry game loss to Michigan. Day said Olave is with the team in Southern California and even went through practice on Monday.

“He came back for a reason, and got nothing but an unbelievable amount of respect for Chris and what he’s done here, and everything he’s done for this program. And he still wanted to be part of the team and everything like that,” Day said.

Olave caught 35 touchdowns in four seasons. This year, he had 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 scores in 12 games.

Petit-Frere played in 33 games, starting all 12 this season at left tackle as a redshirt junior.

Garrett had a team-high 5 1/2 sacks as a fifth-year senior.

