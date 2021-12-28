Letter to the Editor — 12/28/2021

The holidays are here! Below is a listing of how city offices and facilities will be affected due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Please note that city offices and facilities are open for business as usual on Thursday, December 23 and there are no changes to garbage, recycling, and bulk waste collections due to the holidays. CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY WEEK CLOSINGS AND SCHEDULESCity Offices – closed Friday, December 24Libraries – closed Friday, December 24 through Sunday, December 26Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – As scheduled; no change in collection schedule for week of December 20Recovery Operations Center (i.e. convenience/drop-off center) – closed Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter – Open 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, December 24 for adoptions and closed for adoptions Saturday, December 25; reunite lobby open 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on December 25 for surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs. NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY WEEK CLOSINGS AND SCHEDULESCity Offices – closed Friday, December 31Libraries – closed Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – As scheduled; no change in collection schedule for week of December 27Recovery Operations Center (i.e., convenience/drop-off center) – closed Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter – Open 12 pm – 5 pm Friday, December 31 for adoptions and closed for adoptions Saturday, January 1; reunite lobby open 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on January 1 for surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs. Don’t forget – holiday celebrations continue through January 1 as part of the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series. Visit the NlightN website for all the details and be sure to soak up the holiday cheer and beautiful light displays in Newport News. We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season!

