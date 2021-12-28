ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Letter to the Editor — 12/28/2021

By The Daileys
Recordernews.com
 2 days ago

Christmas concert reflected true meaning of holiday. I just returned from one of the most inspirational Christmas concerts I’ve ever been to; the Cantata, We Shall Prepare, at Mt. Carmel Church on Sunday, Dec. 12...

www.recordernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Handing out kudos

Christmas arrived at the library with the Woman’s Club of Bridgeport decorating the entryways with bright seasonal trees. The front tree is done in beautiful golds and crystals, and the one for the children’s section is aptly full of fanciful decorations. This annual donation to the community and its library is much appreciated by patrons and staff for all their hard work in creating such delightful holiday splendor.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Purcell Register

Annual tradition

A tradition that’s been ongoing for over 30 years is this Nativity Scene at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Purcell at the corner of Third and Jefferson.
PURCELL, OK
clarkstonnews.com

Everest Christmas feast

Everest high school students enjoyed a Christmas feast prior to break. Each class was assigned items to bring in, and students dressed with Christmas accessories for the day. Photos provided by Mary Williams.
RELIGION
The Gainesville Sun

"Churchin' in 2021

Churches in the Black community in Gainesville, like churches throughout the country and world, continued to praise God in person and virtually in 2021. With 2022 just days away, it is a certainty that churches will continue to host services lifting up the spirits of those they serve. If you are a pastor of a church in East Gainesville and want The Guardian to cover one of your services or place an announcement in the paper, please send an email to ctinker@gannett.com. ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Navasota Examiner

Veterans honored with wreaths

Last Saturday was a big day for me. It was my birthday, not a big one, just a bigger one and I was invited to lunch with Judy and Mike. After that, we visited with Aunt Norma prior to placing flowers on Uncle Roy’s grave. We were lucky that some of her family came by to celebrate Ellie’s third birthday, Kyle and Laura’s oldest daughter.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Florence News Journal

DO YOU REMEMBER?

CHERUB CHOIR - The Cherub Choir of First Baptist Church is shown in 1952 with the Sanctuary Choir and the Chapel Choir. Most are not identified, but on the front row, first on left is Lucille Cook, front row, second from right is Lannis Youmans (Coleman). A program lists choir mothers as Mrs. H.S. Humphries, Cherub I; Mrs. R. L. Nalley, Cherub II; Mrs. J. W. Webb, Carol Boys; Mrs. H. W. Creech, Carol Girls; Mrs. S.C. Foster, Chapel, Miss Joan Singletary and Miss Louise McCormick, accompanists; Samuel Shanko, Minister of Music and J. C. Hatfield, Minister of Education. Edward L. Byrd was pastor. Do you have an old photo you would like to submit for The News Journal’s Do You Remember? You may do so by emailing a digital copy of the photo, including information about the photo, to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. You may also submit photos and information in person at our office, located at 312 Railroad Ave.
FLORENCE, SC
Times Gazette

Times Gazette

Hillsboro Elks Lodge 361 recently donated $500 to Soles For Students. Established in 2012, the local charity purchases shoes for students in all of the Highland County schools. The Hillsboro Elks partnered with Soles For Students to help ensure the program continues to serve the local community, especially during these difficult times. The donation is part of the Gratitude Grant that was awarded to the Hillsboro lodge through the National Elks Foundation. Pictured are Soles For Students Founder Susan Davis (left) and Hillsboro Elks Grant Coordinator Laura Bagshaw.
HILLSBORO, OH
argonautnews.com

Concert in the Park

The community enjoyed a music-filled afternoon in Santa Monica’s Tongva Park. On Dec. 5, audience members of all ages enjoyed a free Concert in the Park, at Tongva Park in Santa Monica. The family-friendly event was the second in a series of three events being held at parks within Santa Monica during the 2021-22 season.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Ann#Letter To The Editor#Mt Carmel Church#The Contemporary Choir
The Independent

When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?

For those of us who’ve already returned to work, Christmas seems more like a distant memory with each hour that passes. A clean start to the New Year is always a good thing, but confusion about exactly when to take down the Christmas tree and decorations continues to abound. In a bid to avoid any further bad luck, we establish when it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year – and it’s not as straightforward as it might seem.Here’s everything you need to know. When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?In the UK, tradition dictates that...
RELIGION
Times News

Holiday with the horses

The Friends of the Bethlehem Mounted Police hosted a “holiday with the horses” open house Dec. 12 at the Quadrant Financial Wealth Stable, and announced the addition of a new patrol horse. Photo opportunities with special guest Einstein the Snow Camel, pony rides, free hot cocoa and warmed...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sjnewsonline.com

LOCAL NEWS

The Lemon Park Christmas Lights display has long been a seasonal favorite of local citizens and for many with or without ties to Pratt. More than 80 lighted displays are up for walking or drive by viewing from the end of November until throught the first week of January in Pratt’s Lemon Park.
PRATT, KS
northcountynews.org

60th Anniversary

Kenneth and Joan Voges are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple was married Dec. 26, 1961 at St. Pius Catholic Church in Walsh. They are the parents of Kathleen (Kalin) Liefer, Kevin (Lori, deceased) Voges and Kimberly (Robert) Davidson. They have 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Ken is the...
WALSH, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
ithaca.com

Weekend Planner

“The Rongo Band” (Richie & Rosie & friends) South Hill Cider, 550 Sand Bank Rd., Ithaca | Enjoy live music from some of your favorite mainstays of the local music scene: Rosie Newton, Richie Stearns, Ben Gould, Steve Selin, and Paul Martin. (Photo: Facebook) Driftwood. Friday, December 31 at...
ITHACA, NY
coastalbreezenews.com

Kiwanis Club December News

Kiwanis Club of Marco Island has had a very busy December. First, the December meeting was held at Cape Marco where they celebrated the holiday season with refreshments and a gift exchange. Fun was had by all!. In Kiwanis, the mission is to make the world a better place, one...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Newport News Holiday Closings

The holidays are here! Below is a listing of how city offices and facilities will be affected due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Please note that city offices and facilities are open for business as usual on Thursday, December 23 and there are no changes to garbage, recycling, and bulk waste collections due to the holidays. CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY WEEK CLOSINGS AND SCHEDULESCity Offices – closed Friday, December 24Libraries – closed Friday, December 24 through Sunday, December 26Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – As scheduled; no change in collection schedule for week of December 20Recovery Operations Center (i.e. convenience/drop-off center) – closed Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter – Open 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, December 24 for adoptions and closed for adoptions Saturday, December 25; reunite lobby open 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on December 25 for surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs. NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY WEEK CLOSINGS AND SCHEDULESCity Offices – closed Friday, December 31Libraries – closed Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – As scheduled; no change in collection schedule for week of December 27Recovery Operations Center (i.e., convenience/drop-off center) – closed Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter – Open 12 pm – 5 pm Friday, December 31 for adoptions and closed for adoptions Saturday, January 1; reunite lobby open 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on January 1 for surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs. Don’t forget – holiday celebrations continue through January 1 as part of the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series. Visit the NlightN website for all the details and be sure to soak up the holiday cheer and beautiful light displays in Newport News. We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season!
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
suntimesnews.com

CGS 1st-4th grade Christmas Programs beam with spirit

CHESTER — The Chester Grade School 1st through 4th grade students were featured Thursday December 9 in two separate performances to add their take on the 2021 Christmas season. The 1st and 2nd graders performed at 6:00 p.m. while the 3rd and 4rth graders took the stage at 7:00 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
bitterrootstar.com

Derk Turner

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of William Derk Turner, at his home in Stevensville on December 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Lanell (Wortman) Turner, his son, Todd Turner and niece, Wendie (Wortman) Bauer. Derk had many unique life experiences that included attending...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
Sandusky Register

Garment giveaway

CLYDE — A Clyde knitting club is keeping their community warm. The Knifty Knitters of Clyde, Ohio, has stationed a giving tree at the Clyde Public Library since the end of November with hats, scarves and mittens. Anyone who is in need can choose something to stay warm or...
CLYDE, OH
myalbertlea.com

Tracy Vandegrift

On the morning of December 17, 2021, surrounded by family, Tracy Vandegrift went peacefully home to be with her Lord and join her beloved husband, Doug. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bayview Funeral Home at 2:00 o’clock on Wednesday, December 22. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service, Tracy will be gently laid to rest next to Doug at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are welcomed and may be directed to the United Methodist Church, Freeborn County Historical Society for the Itasca Rock Garden, or American Red Cross.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Skagit Valley Herald

Photo Gallery: Afternoon with Santa, 12.14.21

Scenes from the Camano Center’s holiday tradition "Afternoon with Santa" on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The event featured Santa, Mrs. Claus, Mr. Bear, Frosty the Snowman and a couple of Elves. Also, kids received a take-home craft project from the Camano Arts Association.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy