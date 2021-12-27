ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James offers support for Russell Westbrook after rough performance vs. Nets

 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers failed to win on Christmas, losing to the Brooklyn Nets in disappointing fashion, 122-115.

The Nets didn’t have Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge, Cam Thomas or several other key players and hadn’t played in a week due to postponements caused by COVID-19.

Still, James Harden and Patty Mills combined for 70 points, while the Lakers had only LeBron James’ 39 points to combat Brooklyn. James’ star teammate, Russell Westbrook, had a night to forget.

Westbrook shot 4-of-20 from the field, including a 0-of-3 clip from deep, for 13 points. He missed multiple point-blank shots at the rim, including the one pictured in the header, that significantly cost Los Angeles’ chances of winning.

However, LeBron backed Westbrook for helping out in other areas on the floor and giving it his all.

“I think his decision-making was spectacular tonight,” James said. “He had 11 assists, he had 12 rebounds, five of them offensive, and we know we’re not one of the better offensive rebounding teams in this league. He gave us extra possessions. He just missed a lot of looks around the basket, which I know he can’t stand as well. But as far as the effort piece, the guy plays hard, and the guy leaves it on the floor. I got no problem with that. It’s a make or miss league.”

This was Westbrook’s worst shooting night since Dec. 9 when he shot 3-of-9 (33%) against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the two losses prior to facing the Nets, Westbrook shot 12-of-20 (60%) and 10-of-20 (50%) from the field. Westbrook will need to bounce back next game if the team is to break a five-game skid.

Sports
